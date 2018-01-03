Cian Johnson holds nerve to earn Offaly draw against Dublin

Dublin 1-13 Offaly 0-16

Offaly staged a great second-half rally to record a deserved draw with Dublin at Parnell Park in Wednesday night’s O’Byrne Cup encounter. A super individual display by Cian Johnson was instrumental in them securing the draw that gives them a great chance of progressing to the semi-finals.

A minor in 2017, the young Ferbane Leaving Certificate student kicked six points from play, including a brilliant equaliser three minutes from time.

Both sides had late chances to win, especially Offaly, but the draw gives them a great chance of progress. Having beaten Wexford by 16 points last Saturday, it now means Dublin must win by 17 in the south-east on Sunday.

Behind by three points with six minutes left, Offaly got the closing three points and will feel that they let it slip having dominated the second half.

In the first half, it looked like it would go as predicted. The home side were given plenty of food for thought by Offaly in the first 35 minutes but with Colm Basquel in great form in their forward line and his colleagues full of running and movement, scores came way easier to Dublin.

Offaly were too wasteful for their own good and it looked like they would pay a dear price for it. Offaly had first use of a fairly stiff wind in the first half but kicked 10 bad wides. Dublin in contrast were way more accurate. Offaly started well with the first two points but were then rocked by a brilliantly taken Basquel goal.

After this, the game followed a predictable pattern. Offaly huffed and puffed but struggled to break down Dublin. They got none of the space a generous Wexford granted them on Sunday and were behind by 1-4 to 0-3 after 17 minutes, 1-7 to 0-4 after 28 minutes and 1-8 to 0-6 at half time.

It left Offaly with a mountain to climb at the break but they played much better in the second half. While they continued to kick wides, they dominated possession for much of it and had it back to two points, 0-10 to 1-9 by the 46th minute. Dublin continued to pick off points on the break and looked like they would edge it until Offaly dug deep late on to get a result.

DUBLIN: A Bunyan; R McGowan, G Hannigan, B Howard; D Devereux, S McMahon, G Seaver (0-1); E O’Conghaile, A Elliott; K Doherty (0-1), C Basque (1-6, three frees), G O’Reilly; K O’Gara (0-1), S Carthy (0-3, one free), C Sallier.

Subs: C Carthy (0-1) for O’Gara (h/t), N Walsh for Doherty (41 mins), R Deegan for Elliott (49 mins), K Callaghan for Sallier (55 mins), S Ryan for O’Conaghaile (60 mins), E O’Brien for Howard (65 mins), C Doyle for S Carthy (72 mins).

OFFALY: A Mulhall; D Brady, J Lalor, D Hogan (0-1); D Dempsey, S Pender, C Donohue (0-1); C Dunne, S Nally; J Hayes (0-1), A Sullivan (0-2), M Brazil; B Allen, C Johnson (0-6), S Doyle.

Subs: P McConway for Lalor (14 mins), N Dunne (0-4, three frees) for Brazil (20 mins), C McNamee for C Dunne (h/t), J O’Connor (0-1) for Doyle (h/t), B O’Dea for Dempsey (Black card, 59 mins).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).