Champions Dublin up and racing as Wicklow get the runaround

Dublin 4-25 Wicklow 1-11

Oh mercy. Four first-half goals, 11 different scorers, the 23-point victory equalling the record margin over Wicklow from 117 years ago, and easy like a Sunday evening. The All-Ireland champions are up and sprinting.

It’s what happens when the reigning league and All-Ireland champions, seeking a 16th trophy in six seasons under manager Jim Gavin, meets the lowest-ranked team in the country, who have never beaten them in either league or championship, or ever won a Leinster title.

Nothing much else to say except Dublin are moving like the great heavyweights, floating like butterflies and stinging like bees.

Opening with an unanswered 2-7 with just over a quarter-hour played, they were 18 points up by a half-time, 4-13 to 1-4. Brian Fenton, with another stellar display, crashed in their first goal after seven minutes and Dean Rock palmed in the second on 14 minutes. Ciarán Kilkenny was on fire and Con O’Callaghan too and they added goals each just before half-time.

Wicklow manager John Evans had described this game as like facing a firing squad, and at times it felt that way. Before a crowd of 11,786 there were a few mercies, Dublin missing several more goal chances in that first half.

Eric Lowndes missed a half-open goal and Philly McMahon smashed the side netting. Paddy Andrews was back in his best form, finishing with three from play, while Kilkenny finished with 1-7, dead-heating with Fenton for man-of-the-match.

Like the marathon runner, it wasn’t the distance that killed Wicklow, it was the pace. James Stafford opened their scoring after 17 minutes, and clipped in a close-range goal on 26 minutes, getting in ahead of Stephen Cluxton. But all over the field Dublin were running rings around their men.

Dublin started with 11 of their All-Ireland winning 15: missing were Cían O’Sullivan, Jack McCaffrey and Eoghan O’Gara, while John Small unavailable for family reasons. Brian Howard made his first championship start.

Into the second half and Dublin eased off, using up all six replacements with 20 minutes left to play, Colm Basquel and Conor McHugh getting their names among the scorers

Next up for the All-Ireland champions are Longford, who took out Meath in their quarter-final. Oh mercy.

DUBLIN: 1 S Cluxton; 4 E Lowndes, 2 M Fitzsimons, 3 P McMahon (0-1); 5 J McCarthy, 6 J Cooper, 12 B Howard (0-1); 8 M D Macauley (0-1), 9 B Fenton (1-3); 10 N Scully, 11 C Kilkenny (1-7), 15 C O’Callaghan (1-3); 14 D Rock (1-2, two frees), 13 P Mannion (0-1, one 45), 17 P Andrews (0-3).

Subs: 22 C McHugh (0-2, one free) for Rock, 25 E Murchan for Fitzsimons (both half time), 19 D Daly for Mannion, 20 P Flynn for Macauley (both 41 mins), 18 C Basquel (0-1) for Andrews (48 mins), 23 K McManamon for O’Callaghan (51 mins).

WICKLOW: 1 M Jackson (0-2, both frees); 2 C Hyland, R O’Brien, 4 E Murtagh; 5 J Crowe, 6 D Healy (0-1), 7 S Kearon; 8 R Finn (0-1), 9 J Stafford (1-1); 10 D Hayden (0-2), 11 K Murphy, 12 T Smyth (0-2); 14 S Furlong (0-1, a free), 15 J McGrath, 13 M Kenny (0-1).

Subs: 18 C Magee for Murphy, D Fitzgerald for McGrath (both half-time), 21 C Healy for Kearon (50 mins), 19 B Kennedy for Stafford (57 mins), 26 D Keane for Smyth (66 mins).

Referee: Ciarán Branagan