Cavan huff and puff but eventually see off Antrim

Cavan 0-13 Antrim 0-9

After the highs of seeing off Monaghan in the most dramatic fashion a week earlier, this was always likely to be a tricky match for Mickey Graham’s Cavan and, in the event, they struggled for long spells before finally putting the stubborn Saffrons to the sword.

Antrim had shipped seven goals against Wicklow three weeks ago in the league and clearly learned a lesson from that; they set up very defensively and with the favourites mirroring it, it made for a poor spectacle, which wasn’t helped by Cavan’s dreadful first-half shooting, with six wides and three dropped short.

However, as the game wore on, the Blues’ fitness came to the fore; they were behind by one at the first water break and half-time, ahead by one at the second water break but won the final quarter by three as they turned a tired Antrim over time and again and poured forward, belatedly taking their chances.

Antrim were 0-7 to 0-6 ahead at half-time, having kicked some fine scores through veteran Paddy Cunningham – who curled in a beauty from the left wing and also set Conor Murray up for a mark – and another experienced campaigner in Mick McCann.

For Cavan, man of the match Ciarán Brady landed a brace, with newcomer Cormac Timoney, Oisín Kiernan and Oisín Pierson also on the mark.

The third quarter was similarly attritional. Antrim were left to rue three poor wides either side of the second water break and a missed goal opportunity for Patrick Gallagher – denied by a super Ray Galligan save – which could well have been enough for the upset.

Killian Clarke and Gearóid McKiernan helped a hard-working Cavan hit the front, with sub Thomas Galligan doing well, and they rode their momentum to the finish line as Antrim faded.

Sub Thomas Edward Donohoe, a former MacRory Cup and Sigerson Cup winner, impressed with three points and Martin Reilly and Clarke came up with key turnovers at crucial times as Cavan, who had Gerry Smith, Killian Brady and Kiernan sin-binned at various times, closed it out, with talisman McKiernan rounding off the scoring.

Cavan: Raymond Galligan, Jason McLoughlin, Killian Clarke (0-1), Killian Brady, Gerard Smith, Ciaran Brady (0-2), Luke Fortune, Cormac Timoney (0-1), Padraig Faulkner, Martin Reilly, Gearoid McKiernan (0-3, 0-1f), Oisin Kiernan (0-2), Oisin Pierson (0-1), Stephen Smith, Cormac O’Reilly.

Subs: Thomas Galligan for S Smith (ht), Thomas Edward Donohoe (0-3, 0-1m, 0-1f) for Pierson (41), Chris Conroy for K Brady (46), Niall Murray for O’Reilly (48).

Antrim: Michael Byrne, Patrick Gallagher, Declan Lynch, Kevin O’Boyle, Peter Healy, James McAuley, Niall Delargy, Colum Duffin, Mick McCann (0-1), Kevin Quinn (0-1), Mark Sweeney, Dermot McAleese (0-1), Patrick Cunningham (0-2, 0-1f), Conor Murray (0-2, 0-1m), Patrick McBride (0-1, 0-1f).

Subs: Paddy McCormack for Quinn (ht), Odhran Eastwood for Duffin (50), Tomás McCann (0-1, 0-1f) for Cunningham (50), Mark Jordan for McAleese (56), Ruairí McCann for T McCann (61).

Referee: Paul Faloon.