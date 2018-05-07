Catriona Murray inspires Wexford to Division Three title

Women’s Division Three final: Wexford 3-10 Meath 1-12

Hat-trick star Catriona Murray bagged 3-5 as Wexford stormed to Lidl Ladies National Football League Division Three glory on Monday.

The Clonee attacker posted an individual tally of 3-5, powering her team to silverware at St Brendan’s Park in Birr.

Wexford suffered final heartbreak against Tipperary after a replay last year but Murray’s nose for goal proved the difference between the Slaneysiders and the gallant Royals.

In a game where there was little to call between two sides that scored 13 times each, player of the match Murray was electrifying in her movement with every possession, while her third goal after 54 minutes completely changed the momentum of a contest that looked as if it might be starting to go Meath’s way.

For the first three quarters of the game, Meath were the dominant side in the battle for primary possession, and their slick movement and direct running created the better quality chances in the first half.

However, an injury to Vikki Wall meant their talismanic forward wasn’t fit to start the game, and it was only for a six minute spell midway through the period, in which they scored four points without reply, that it looked like they were capable of breaking open a resolute Wexford full back line.

Catriona Murray scored 3-5 for Wexford against Meath. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

That run of scores left them 0-6 to 0-4 in front but a quick 1-1 from Murray gave Wexford the half-time lead, and Anthony Masterson’s side pushed on after the break, moving seven points clear by the 45th minute.

Murray added a second goal while Niamh Butler, Clara Donnelly and former Kerry skipper Bernie Breen were all on the scoresheet from deep positions, with Aisling Murphy pulling the strings from full forward.

An inch-perfect penalty from Stacey Grimes reduced the gap as the game entered the closing stages with Meath piling on the pressure, but another stunning solo strike settled the tie in Wexford’s favour.

Wexford: MR Kelly; S Murphy, M Byrne, S Harding-Kenny; N Butler (0-1), N Mernagh, N Moore; R Murphy, B Breen (0-2); C Donnelly (0-1), F Rochford (0-1), K Kearney; C Foxe, A Murphy, C Murray (3-5, 0-3f). Subs: R Bennett for Rochford (53), E O’Brien for Butler (58), A Sheil for Murphy (60), G Hearne for Moore (60)

Meath: M McGuirk; K Newe, M Peel, S Powderly; N Gallogly (0-2), S Ennis, E Troy; M O’Shaughnessy, K Byrne (0-1); A Cleary (0-1), N O’Sullivan (0-1), M Thynne; S Grimes (1-3, 0-1f), F O’Neill (0-1), M Farrelly (0-1). Subs: V Wall (0-2) for Shaughnessy (37), O Lally for Peel (46), E White for Byrne (52)

Referee: Maggie Farrelly (Cavan)

Women’s Divison Four final: Wicklow 4-17 Louth 2-8

A hat-trick of goals from Marie Kealy and a dominant performance across the middle third of the field powered Wicklow to a comfortable victory in the Lidl Ladies National League Division Four final at St. Brendan’s Park in Birr on Monday afternoon.

A five-point win for Wicklow when the sides met at Stabannon suggested a tight game was in store at the Offaly venue but Wicklow, beaten finalists last year, produced a devastating display, firing 2-6 without reply at one stage in the third quarter to put the result beyond doubt.

From the very start of the tie, Louth were working with a small share of possession, struggling to hang on to the coat-tails of their dominant opponents.

Kate Flood looked capable of scoring with any sort of delivery and she picked off a couple of excellent early scores, but once Laurie Ahern set up Kealy for the game’s first goal after 12 minutes, Wicklow had established a lead they would never relinquish.

Nine first half wides prevented them from pulling clear too quickly, but the energetic running and purposeful deliveries of players like Niamh McGettigan and Meadhbh Deeney ensured a steady supply of chances and Kealy, Laura Hogan and Jackie Kinch were all on target as Wicklow edged further ahead.

The real hammer blow came with the last play of the first half, when a driving run from Hogan opened up the Louth defence and once she laid the ball off to Deeney, an immaculate finish from the Éire Óg player picked out the bottom corner of the net.

A goal for Louth at the start of the second half, toe poked in by Flood after Rebecca Carr’s initial shot rebounded off the crossbar, hinted at a comeback.

Instead, Wicklow rallied in spectacular fashion and two goals from player of the match Kealy, not to mention a brace of fine points from Jackie Kinch, pushed their lead out to 18 points at one stage.

A late consolation goal from Lauren Boyle trimmed the gap somewhat but Wicklow continued to look sharp going forward, firmly establishing their credentials as potential dark horses for the upcoming Leinster Intermediate championship.

Wicklow were beaten finalists against Longford last year but victory this time ensures Division Four football for the Garden County in 2019.

Wicklow: K Connors; E Mulhall, SJ Winder, L Fusciardi (0-1); L Ahern, S Hogan, A Conroy; N McGettigan, S Miley; A Murphy (0-2), J Kinch (0-5), M Deeney (1-3, 0-1f); C Fox (0-1), M Kealy (3-3), L Hogan (0-1). Subs: A Gorman for Fox (47), A Gillen for Fusciardi (52), S O’Connor for Deeney (54), N Baker (0-1) for Miley (58), R Fagan for Mulhall (60+1).

Louth: U Pearson; E Singleton, R Kane, S McLoughlin; C Nolan, D Osborne, B McGrane; S Woods, R Carr; P Murray, S Byrne (0-1), A Russell; (L Boyle 1-2, 0-1f), K Flood (1-3, 0-1f), M McArdle (0-1). Subs: M McMahon for Russell (25), Á Breen for Woods (36), E Hand for Singleton (41), C McGlew (0-1) for McArdle (41), S Englishby for Osborne (49)

Referee: Gerry Carmody (Mayo)