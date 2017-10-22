Castlebar Mitchels edge Ballintubber to make it three-in-a-row

Castlebar Mitchels 0-15 Ballintubber 0-13

Castlebar Mitchels have won three-in-a-row after finally wearing down Ballintubber in a tough Mayo county senior football final at Elverys MacHale Park, Castlebar, on Sunday.

An audacious point from Mayo player Diarmuid O’Connor levelled the game on 0-13 apiece with a minute of normal time remaining, but in four minutes of injury-time Ger McDonagh fired Mitchels into the lead with a brilliant point, before David Stenson sealed the win with a free.

Five points - all from frees - from the boot of Cillian O’Connor were crucial in giving Ballintubber a 0-9 to 0-7 lead at the interval. The margin between the sides was never greater than two, Barry Moran landing two big scores in that half, but it was two late frees from Cillian O’Connor that pushed his side two clear at the break.

James Durcan was shown a black card before half-time for a body-check on Cillian O’Connor, but despite this his side did have the assistance of a strong breeze in the second half.

Ballintubber went three clear at one stage in the second half (0-10 to 0-7) - but Castlebar then came with four points without reply, McDonagh putting them into the lead for the first time in the match.

The lead was to change hands again after Alan Dillon, who took over the freetaking duties following the dismissal of Cillian O’Connor on a second yellow card, nailed a free, but it was the champions who toughed it out to equal the record set by Garrymore in the 70s.

Castlebar Mitchels: R Byrne, J Maughan, G McDonagh (0-2), D Newcombe, R O’Malley, P Durcan, S Irwin, D Kirby (0-1) E O’Reilly (0-1), J Durcan (0-2), B Moran (0-3), C Costello, D Stenson (0-5, 4f), N Douglas (0-1), A Walsh.Subs: C Kyne for J Durcan (BC, 28 mins) N McCarney for Irwin (44 mins).

Ballintubber: B Walsh, G Loftus, B Murphy, M Kelly, D Clarke, M Plunkett (0-1), D Coleman (0-1), J Gibbons (0-1), D Geraghty, P O’Connor, A Plunkett (0-2), A Dillon (0-1, 1f), D O’Connor (0-1), C O’Connor (0-6, 5f), S O’Malley. Subs: S Broderick for O Malley (40 mins), J Geraghty for Loftus (47 mins).

Referee: D Corcoran (Islandeady).

London club SFC final

Fulham Irish 0-15 Tir Chonaill Gaels 1-11

Former Tyrone star Owen Mulligan kicked the winner as Fulham Irish beat Tir Chonaill Gaels in an enthralling London SFC final by a single point.

London stalwart Mark Gottsche had a final opportunity to tie the game but he pull a long and difficult free wide in the final act after nearly 70-minutes of end-to-end action.

Fulham and Tir Chonaill held nothing back during a contest marked by some absolutely stunning scores from Gael’s forward Killian Butler and Joe Roberts first-half goal looked like proving the difference between the sides until Tir Chonaill’s Kevin Rafferty got sent off for a second high tackle on Mulligan with 10 minutes remaining.

Fulham were trailing by a goal at that point, but they fought their way back into the contest with fine scores from Liam Staunton and substitute Daniel Eastwood, and their relentless pressing set up a grandstand finish that saw Mulligan convert a late free to win the contest.

Fulham Irish: J Tavey; R Morgan, C Hyde, C Murphy; J Gilfedder, H Dockry, A Savage; M Murphy (0-1), D O’Connor; L Turley, O Mulligan (0-3f), L Staunton (0-5, 0-3f); R Turley, M Hughes (0-1), P Friel (0-2f). Subs: D Eastwood (0-2) for Friel (34 mins), B Martin (0-1) for Gilfedder (40 mins), A McArdle for L Turley (48 mins), S Quinn for Staunton (59 mins), S O’Sullivan R Turley.

Tir Chonaill Gaels: G McEvoy; M McWilliams, S Burke, P Butler; M McCoy (0-1), R Breen, G McGee; A McDermott, M Gottsche (0-1, ‘45); K Rafferty, L Gavaghan (0-2), A Askin; J McGrath (0-2f), J Roberts (1-0), K Butler (0-4). Subs: A McGarvey for Askin (26 mins), N Garland for McGrath (40 mins), A Hanlon (0-1) for Roberts (40 mins).

Referee: M Maher