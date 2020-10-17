Carlow strike late to see off Sligo

Carlow 2-17 Sligo 2-15

Points from Carlow’s Paul Broderick and substitute Darragh Murphy in the final minute of injury time got new manager Niall Carew off to a winning start over Sligo at Netwatch Cullen Park on Saturday evening in Division 4 of the National Football League.

Broderick was the game’s top player, scoring a total of 0-10, five from play and one from a 45 in a man-of-the-match performance.

A goal from Sligo’s Mikey Gordon in the sixth minute put the Yeats County 1-1 ahead and there was nothing to choose between the teams in a highly entertaining game - they were level six times before the late brace of points.

Carew, who previously managed Sligo, saw his team trail 1-7 to 0-9 at half time and when the visitors struck for a goal from right full-forward Red Óg Murphy, followed by a point from Liam Gaughan to put them five points clear (2-9 to 0-10), things looked bleak for the home county.

But goals from Ross Dunphy and substitute Conor Crowley with his first action, put Carew’s men back in contention and in a tight finish they just about deserved both league points.

Carlow: R Sansom; C Lawlor, S Redmond, M Bambrick; E Ruth, M Furey, J Moore; D Foley (0-1, free), S Gannon; J Clarke, J Morrissey (0-1), D O’Brien (0-1); P Broderick (0-10, 0-5 frees, 0-1 45), C Blake (0-2), R Dunphy (1-1).

Subs: S Bambrick for Clarke (injured) (9); R Molloy for Sansom (43); D Murphy (0-1) for Dunphy (56); C Crowley (1-0) for Foley (60); C Byrne for Lawlor (66).

Sligo: E Kilgannon; N Mullen, E McGuinness, S Murphy; G O’Kelly-Lynch (0-1), P McNamara, D Cummins; P O’Connor (0-3, 0-2f), P Kilcoyne; S Carrabine (0-1), C Griffin, M Gordon (1-0); R Óg Murphy (1-2), L Gaughan (0-6, 0-3f), P Hughes (0-2).

Subs: John F Carr for McNamara (47); R Feehily for S Murphy (51); B Gorman for Griffin (55); P McNamara for Kilcoyne (56); D Quinn for McNamara (66).

Referee: F Smyth (Offaly).