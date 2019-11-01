Capital gains as Dublin players claim seven All Stars

Dublin have claimed seven of this year’s PwC football All Stars. Leading the way is captain, Stephen Cluxton, picking up his sixth award but his first since 2013. Two of his team-mates, Jack McCaffrey and Brian Fenton, received their fourth awards in the last five championships.

The Dublin representation also includes Cuala pair Mick Fitzsimons and Con O’Callaghan, who were also both honoured two years ago, while Brian Howard and Paul Mannion are two of five players to have kept their places from last year’s team – along with McCaffrey, Fenton and Kerry’s David Clifford.

Kerry’s run to the All-Ireland final and their competitiveness when there are recognised in first-time awards for Tom O’Sullivan and dead-ball maestro Seán O’Shea, as well as a second career honour for David Moran at centrefield.

Tyrone pair Ronan McNamee and Cathal McShane – on either square – are recognised as are Mayo’s Patrick Durcan and Donegal’s spiritual leader, Michael Murphy, picking up a third award.

Among those unlucky to lose out are Mayo half back Colm Boyle, who had an exceptional campaign, as the county battled back to the All-Ireland series, and Kerry’s Stephen O’Brien. He was the Kingdom’s leading candidate for Footballer of the Year up until the All-Ireland final and replay in which he didn’t play badly but losing out is a reflection of the high quality of the forward candidates this year.

PWC ALL STAR FOOTBALL TEAM 2019 (*denotes first-time winner)

1 Stephen Cluxton (Dublin) – 6th award

2 Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin) – 2nd award

3 Ronan McNamee (Tyrone) *

4 Tom O’Sullivan (Kerry) *

5 Patrick Durcan (Mayo) *

6 Brian Howard (Dublin) – 2nd award

7 Jack McCaffrey (Dublin) – 4th award

8 Brian Fenton (Dublin) – 4th award

9 David Moran (Kerry) – 2nd award

10 Paul Mannion (Dublin) – 3rd award

11 Seán O’Shea (Kerry) *

12 Michael Murphy (Donegal) – 3rd award

13 David Clifford (Kerry) – 2nd award

14 Cathal McShane (Tyrone) *

15 Con O’Callaghan (Dublin) – 2nd award

Breakdown: Dublin (7), Kerry (4), Tyrone (2), Donegal (1), Mayo (1).

Young Footballer of the Year: Seán O'Shea (Kerry)

All Star Hurling Team 2019

1 Brian Hogan (Tipperary)

2 Seán Finn (Limerick)

3 Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

4 Cathal Barrett (Tipperary)



5 Brendan Maher (Tipperary)

6 Pádraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

7 Pádraic Maher (Tipperary)



8 Noel McGrath (Tipperary)

9 Diarmuid O’Keeffe (Wexford)



10 Lee Chin (Wexford)

11 TJ Reid (Kilkenny)

12 Colin Fennelly (Kilkenny)



13 Aaron Gillane (Limerick)

14 Séamus Callanan (Tipperary)

15 Patrick Horgan (Cork)

Breakdown: Tipperary (7), Kilkenny (3), Wexford (2), Limerick (2), Cork (1).

Young Hurler of the Year: Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny).