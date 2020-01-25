Allianz Football League weekend previews

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League

Division One

Donegal v Mayo, MacCumhaill Park, 7.15 [Live, eir sport] – Mayo’s great Super 8 win over this weekend’s opponents last summer was part of an unwelcome trend for Donegal, for whom this will be the ninth encounter since the 2012 All-Ireland final with just one win to show. This will be different, as James Horan’s team feature only a third of that line-up and Donegal are also short some of their best players but can edge it.

Verdict: Donegal

Division Two

Armagh v Cavan, Athletic Grounds, 7.0 – Cavan won a memorable championship duel but they are now reduced by various player departures even though they field two-thirds of those who featured in last year’s Ulster final defeat by Donegal. Armagh look in better fettle with some fine young emerging talent, especially up front.

Verdict: Armagh

Division Three

Derry v Leitrim, Celtic Park, 5.0 – When they met on Croke Park last spring, Leitrim were on the rise but the intervening months haven’t been kind. Rory Gallagher will have Derry very hard to beat.

Verdict: Derry

Cork v Offaly, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 6.0 – Cork hit the division at just the wrong time but their rising fortunes will be enough to get off to a good start against an Offaly side coming from a fitful O’Byrne Cup campaign.

Verdict: Cork

Division Four

Carlow v Wicklow, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7.0 – Tough on Carlow to be back and under new management Wicklow won’t be pushovers but Turlough O’Brien can start campaign positively.

Verdict: Carlow

Waterford v Limerick, Fraher Field, 7.0 – Waterford finished higher last year but Limerick’s McGrath Cup win can be the start of a decent season.

Verdict: Limerick

AIB All-Ireland club finals at Croke Park

[Live, TG4 YouTube] IFC: Magheracloone (Monaghan) v Oughterard (Galway), 5.15; JFC: Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Rathgarogue-Cushinstown (Wexford), Croke Park, 3.15 – Magheracloone’s overcoming of their disaster-film pitch woes is a big focus in the intermediate final, which they are fancied whereas Na Gaeil’s blue-chip county men Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor are expected to rack up Kerry’s 10th title at the grade.

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League

[Matches at 2.0 unless stated]

Division One

Tyrone v Meath, Healy Park – Back in the big time, Meath face familiar opposition. They’ve played Tyrone three times in the past seven championships and were very competitive. Mickey Harte’s team won an umpteenth McKenna Cup last weekend but are weakened in attack without Cathal McShane and Mattie Donnelly. Meath aren’t full-strength but have some decent new talent coming through. Watch out for Matthew Costello, still at school, but MOTM in the O’Byrne Cup win over Laois. Tyrone guile to prevail.

Verdict: Tyrone

Galway v Monaghan, Pearse Stadium, 2.30 – Pádraic Joyce’s new management has perked up the county after the Iron Curtain days of recent years but Galway still need to defend even if their attack is more conspicuously gifted. Also under new management with Séamus McEnaney back, Monaghan lost the McKenna Cup final but more bothersome was the injury to Colin Walshe. A year ago Galway froze Monaghan out at Inniskeen in a match before a chilled attendance. They can repeat the dose but perhaps by different means.

Verdict: Galway

Division Two

Westmeath v Clare, TEG Cusack Park – Clare’s survival in this division has been such a balancing act that the absence of Gary Brennan for the year poses existential problems. Promoted Westmeath are also missing important players including last year’s top gun Ger Egan, and know this is an opportunity for early points against, realistically, relegation rivals.

Verdict: Westmeath

Roscommon v Laois, Dr Hyde Park – After two years in Super 8s football, Roscommon should be targeting a quick return to the top flight. Laois though are on a third straight promotion and have Kerry’s Mike Quirke newly in charge. They are also missing some opt-out players and that enhances the home side’s prospects.

Verdict: Roscommon

Kildare v Fermanagh, Newbridge, 2.30 – Fermanagh beat Kildare last year and finished ahead of them but with a stiflingly defensive game plan. With new managers for both teams, the tactical balance may have shifted. Jack O’Connor will want to get the home side off to a decent start and they are capable of announcing their promotion credentials.

Verdict: Kildare

Division Three

Longford v Louth, Glennon Bros Pearse Park – Despite losing some heavy hitters in the off season, Pádraic Davis’s team looked sharp lifting the O’Byrne Cup whereas Louth will be doing well to emulate last year’s campaign.

Verdict: Longford

Tipperary v Down, Clonmel – Down took this narrowly in the summer and need to again even though on the road and under-strength. Tipperary are also missing big names and may struggle to break down the visitors.

Verdict: Down

Division Four

Antrim v Wexford, Glenavy – Paul Galvin opens with a tough road trip against a side with ambitions to secure promotion after a disappointing couple of years.

Verdict: Antrim

London v Sligo, Ruislip – Sligo go to Ruislip, trailing a terrible 2019 of nine straight defeats. London will fancy this and may get close.

Verdict: Sligo