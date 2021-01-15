All-Star nominee Chris Barrett announces Mayo retirement

Mayo’s football exodus continued on Friday as Chris Barrett ended his career on the day when he was one of 12 Mayo players nominated for an All-Star award.

The 33-year-old joins team-mates David Clarke, Seamus O’Shea, Tom Parsons and Donie Vaughan in retiring since the turn of the year.

The Belmullet man won seven Connacht titles and one National League with the green and red and was named in the All-Star team in 2017.

Barrett said: “I feel incredibly privileged to have played alongside some of the most talented and honourable men to ever pull on a Mayo jersey.

“Not to mention the management teams, the support staff and our loyal supporters that have been central to everything good Mayo GAA has achieved over the last number of years. Thank you to each and every one of you for a memorable journey.

“A special word of thanks to Beal an Mhuirthead GAA for playing a huge part in my development as a player. To my work colleagues in LEPD, for their understanding and help over the last number of years. To my parents, brothers and sister, for being there every step of the way.

“Finally, to Dearbhaile and Isla. Thank you for your unwavering support and your sacrifices, without which I could not have achieved what I did.”