All-Ireland-winning Offaly manager Eugene McGee dies

The former Offaly football manager and journalist Eugene McGee has died.

According to reports, he died early on Sunday morning after becoming ill at a family engagement.

McGee managed Offaly to victory in the 1982 All-Ireland football final to halt Kerry’s bid for five consecutive titles.

McGee worked as a journalist with the Sunday Tribune and became editor and managing director of the Longford Leader newspaper.

He also served as chairman of the Football Review Committee.

More to follow . . .