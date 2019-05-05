All-Ireland-winning Offaly manager Eugene McGee dies
McGee led footballers to famous victory over Kerry in 1982
A December 2012 photograph of Eugene McGee in his role of chairman of the Football Review Committee. Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
The former Offaly football manager and journalist Eugene McGee has died.
According to reports, he died early on Sunday morning after becoming ill at a family engagement.
McGee managed Offaly to victory in the 1982 All-Ireland football final to halt Kerry’s bid for five consecutive titles.
McGee worked as a journalist with the Sunday Tribune and became editor and managing director of the Longford Leader newspaper.
He also served as chairman of the Football Review Committee.
More to follow . . .