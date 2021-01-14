All-Ireland winning Cork manager Eamonn Ryan has died

The death has taken place of Eamonn Ryan, one of the most successful Gaelic football managers of all time, the Watergrasshill man best known for leading the county’s women’s team to 10 senior All Ireland titles in 11 years.

Marie Hickey, president of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, paid tribute to Ryan. “Eamonn was a larger than life character who guided Cork to unprecedented success during his spell in charge.

“His managerial genius was very much to the fore as Cork won five successive All-Ireland Senior titles from 2005-2009, and another five-in-a-row from 2011-2015, while he was in charge. During Eamonn’s tenure, Cork were also crowned Division 1 National League Champions on nine occasions.”

“Eamonn had a unique bond with the players he worked alongside, who all speak of his influence in glowing terms. Many of us in the LGFA also had the opportunity to get to know Eamonn on a personal level over the course of many years.

“He joined us on TG4 All Star tours abroad and he was such a personable character, and engaging company. I am deeply saddened to learn of Eamonn’s passing and he leaves behind an incredible legacy. On behalf of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, I wish to pass on our sincere condolences to Eamonn’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

