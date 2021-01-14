All-Ireland winning Cork manager Eamonn Ryan has died

Ryan led Cork women to 10 All-Ireland senior titles in 11 years during his tenure

Legendary Cork football manager Eamonn Ryan has died. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Legendary Cork football manager Eamonn Ryan has died. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

 

The death has taken place of Eamonn Ryan, one of the most successful Gaelic football managers of all time, the Watergrasshill man best known for leading the county’s women’s team to 10 senior All Ireland titles in 11 years.

Marie Hickey, president of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, paid tribute to Ryan. “Eamonn was a larger than life character who guided Cork to unprecedented success during his spell in charge.

“His managerial genius was very much to the fore as Cork won five successive All-Ireland Senior titles from 2005-2009, and another five-in-a-row from 2011-2015, while he was in charge. During Eamonn’s tenure, Cork were also crowned Division 1 National League Champions on nine occasions.”

“Eamonn had a unique bond with the players he worked alongside, who all speak of his influence in glowing terms. Many of us in the LGFA also had the opportunity to get to know Eamonn on a personal level over the course of many years.

“He joined us on TG4 All Star tours abroad and he was such a personable character, and engaging company. I am deeply saddened to learn of Eamonn’s passing and he leaves behind an incredible legacy. On behalf of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association, I wish to pass on our sincere condolences to Eamonn’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

More to follow.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.