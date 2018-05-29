All-Ireland SFC qualifiers: Dates and throw in times confirmed

The CCCC confirmed the fixtures on Tuesday with one game still yet to be scheduled
Mayo will travel to Limerick for their All-Ireland senior football championship round one qualifier on Saturday June 9th. Photo: Inpho

Wexford’s clash with Waterford will open up the weekend of round one qualifier action for the All-Ireland senior football championship after the CCCC confirmed the fixtures on Tuesday.

Six games will take place on Saturday June 9th with one on Sunday June 10th – the clash between London and Louth – while Meath’s meeting with Tyrone in Navan is yet to be scheduled.

The draw involved all of the teams who have been beaten and failed to reach their provincial semi-final - that being 16 of the 19 teams to have so far lost a game. New York will play no further part in the championship, while Tipperary and Leitrim will enter the second round draw after semi-final exits.

All matches will be required to finish on the day with extra-time to be played if neccessary.

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers – round one

Saturday June 9th

Meath v Tyrone, Páirc Tailteann, Navan, TBC

Wexford v Waterford, Innovate Wexford Park, 2.0

Derry v Kildare, Owenbeg, 3.0

Wicklow v Cavan, Joule Park, Aughrim, 6.0

Offaly v Antrim, Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park, 6.0

Limerick v Mayo, Gaelic Grounds, 6.0

Westmeath v Armagh, TEG Cusack Park, 7.0

Sunday June 10th

London v Louth, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 2.0

