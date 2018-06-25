All-Ireland qualifier draw: Mayo face a trip to Kildare

Last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Mayo will face Kildare in the round three qualifiers after both sides came through tough round two fixtures over the weekend.

Monday morning’s draw on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland pitted the two sides together while there is also an Ulster derby to look forward to between Cavan and Tyrone.

Mayo were pushed all the way by Tipperary on Saturday night but eventually emerged 1-19 to 1-11 while Kildare beat Longford by three points and will now host Stephen Rochford’s side on the weekend of June 30th/ July 1st.

Clare were rewarded for their win over Offaly with a trip to Armagh after they overcame Sligo while Leitrim – who beat Louth on Saturday – will look forward to a home tie against Monaghan after they knocked out Waterford.

Venues and times for the four fixtures will be confirmed by the CCCC on Monday afternoon.

All-Ireland SFC round three qualifiers

Kildare v Mayo

Armagh v Clare

Leitrim v Monaghan

Cavan v Tyrone