All-Ireland final: Darragh Ó Sé’s guide to the likely Kerry starting team

Age: 23

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 90kg (14st 2lbs)

Plays outfield with his club so he’s learning as he goes with Kerry. A confident young man, he’ll need every bit of it here. Must stay cool and not get rattled. @Shane_r14

Age: 21

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 85kg (13st 5lbs)

Has electric pace but his judgment and positional sense are weaknesses. Still developing as a player and has been willing to take on big jobs in each game so far.

Age: 25 Height: 6’0” Weight: 82kg (13st)

A tough player who has been handed tough tasks. The most physical of the Kerry backs, he’s been consistent this year. I can see him taking on Con O’Callaghan. @tadhgmorley

Age: 22

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 79kg (12st 3lbs)

Kerry’s go-to man-marker in recent games, covering Peter Harte and Jamie Brennan. Goes into the game on a high after those performances.

Age: 28

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 75kg (11st 1lb)

Kerry’s most consistent defender over a number of years but hasn’t had his best summer. Got a bit lost as a sweeper against Tyrone, exposing the full-back line. @P_Murphy91

Age: 24

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 82kg (12st 12lbs)

Hasn’t done too badly in his first extended run in the team. Brings a good level of athleticism and physicality, and he could take up Ciarán Kilkenny. @GavinCrowley9

Age: 31

Height: 6’0”

Weight; 85 kg (13st 6lbs)

People in Kerry give him a hard time but he’s been very physical and aggressive, which won’t go amiss here. Still has plenty of pace and will do a good marking job. @Enright1988

8. David Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Age: 32

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 92kg (14st 6lbs)

Kerry’s most important player, considering what it would mean if he came out on top over Fenton. On his day, he can outplay any midfielder. This has to be one of those days. @D1Moran

Age: 25

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 83 kg (13st 1lb)

Very good against Mayo but his level dropped against Meath and he hasn’t reached the heights since. Powerful enough to play effectively on Michael Darragh Macauley. @adrian_spillane

Age: 23

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 80 kg (12st 8lbs)

A natural wing-back. Played well against Meath and Tyrone. Has a habit of going into the tackle with the ball - okay at club level but he can’t do that against the Dubs. @brianbegley1

Age: 21

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 85 kg (13st 5lbs)

A class player and will only get better. Great comfort to the rest of the team because he so rarely misses a free. Could do more from general play but a big plus for Kerry. @Seanieos

Age: 28

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 86kg (13st 7lbs)

Kerry’s best player this summer. Experienced, elusive and very strong mentally. Has the direct running to make the Dubs worry about him rather than the other way around. @Stephenob15

Age: 20

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 86kg (13st 8lbs)

Exceptional player when Kerry have possession but I would worry about his work-rate against the Dubs. Needs to do more to defend from the front and turn the ball over. @davidcliff13

Age: 28

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 87kg (13st 9lbs)

Has come back to form through the season. Ruthless at the top of the D, as he showed against Donegal. Goals happen around him and Kerry will need them. @Geaney15

Age: 23

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 84 kg (13st 3lbs)

Has all the skills and is a beautiful kicker of the ball. But as with Clifford, Kerry are going to need more from him in terms of work-rate and tackling. @KSpillane96

Other players used this Championship

Jack Barry (Na Gaeil), Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes), Mark Griffin (St Michael’s Foilmore), Jonathan Lyne (Legion), Dara Moynihan (Spa), James O’Donoghue (Legion), Graham O’Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), Jack Sherwood (Firies), Tommy Walsh (Kerins O’Rahilly’s), Robert Wharton (Renard), Diarmuid O’Connor (Na Gaeil).

Management

Peter Keane, Tommy Griffin, Donie Buckley, James Foley, Maurice Fitzgerald.