GAA weekend previews: Tyrone eager to reclaim McKenna Cup

Home advantage could help Wexford to Walsh Cup honours

Jamie Clarke: has returned from his travels to add substantial craft and guile to the Armagh forward line for the McKenna Cup decider against Tyrone. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Jamie Clarke: has returned from his travels to add substantial craft and guile to the Armagh forward line for the McKenna Cup decider against Tyrone. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

 SATURDAY

McKenna Cup final, Ulster SF Armagh v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds, 7.30 [Live, TG4] – Tyrone’s grip on the trophy, rudely disrupted by Donegal last year, is set to be re-established for the seventh time in eight years.

Armagh are already looking stronger this year, especially in attack with Jamie Clarke back from his travels and sufficiently enthused to be playing McKenna Cup. Stefan Campbell has also ended his exile.

Tyrone are hit by the Sigerson clash but Mickey Harte has been able to bring in a raft of last year’s championship team. Armagh had good wins over Monaghan and Donegal and will give this a rattle but Tyrone have to be favourites.

Verdict: Tyrone

Walsh Cup final, Leinster SH Galway v Wexford, Bellefield, Enniscorthy, 2.0 – Interesting semi-finals a week ago gave Wexford another win over Kilkenny in the competition and it was the familiar strength of Paudie Foley’s free taking – which nearly kept them afloat in the championship last year – that saw them home.

Galway effectively had to beat Dublin twice and although there was a good run for some younger players, Joe Canning was still on hand to come in and cut over the winning line ball.

Verdict: Wexford

Kehoe Cup final Leinster SH Antrim v Westmeath, Abbotstown, 2.0.

All-Ireland club IHC semi-final: Graigue-Ballycallan (Kilkenny) v Charleville (Cork), Semple Stadium, 2.0 – Blast from the past with Ben O’Connor managing Charleville and Eddie Brennan still assisting the Graigue cause. Darragh Fitzgibbon has been outstanding for the Cork champions and they could spring a mild surprise. Verdict: Charleville 

SUNDAY 

FBD Connacht SFL final Galway v Roscommon, Tuam Stadium, 1.30 – The semi-final win was more satisfying than impressive for Galway but keeping Mayo in their slipstream even at this time of the year was gratifying, especially as James Horan’s team were anxious to halt the recent trend on the manager’s return.

Roscommon have been regulars in this fixture, winning two finals. A big year for both counties, as Anthony Cunningham’s team face a torrid campaign in Division One whereas Galway need to kick on in championship in the summer months to come.

Cillian McDaid’s return from Australia is a boost, as is the involvement of some Corofin players in the weeks before their All-Ireland club semi-final.
 Verdict: Galway

All-Ireland club semi-finals

[Matches at 2.0 unless stated]

Pride of place on a big weekend for clubs around the country goes to junior hurling semi-finalists Carrick, the first Leitrim club to win a Connacht title and within one match of becoming a rare hurling side from the county to play competitively in Croke Park.

IFC: An Spidéal (Galway) v Naomh Éanna (Antrim), Pairc Táilteann [Live, TG4]; Two Mile House (Kildare) v Kilcummin (Kerry), Gaelic Grounds, Limerick.

JFC: Easkey (Sligo) v Red Hughs (Donegal), Ballinamore; Dundalk Young Irelands (Louth) v Beaufort (Kerry), O’Moore Park;

IHC: Oranmore-Maree (Galway) v St Galls (Antrim), Parnell Park.

JHC: Carrick (Leitrim) v Castleblayney (Monaghan), TEG Cusack Park; Dunnamaggin (Kilkenny) v Cloughduv (Cork), Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

Sigerson Cup round one IT Tralee v Ulster University, John Mitchels, 1.0 – The Ulster galacticos, bristling with Tyrone and Donegal talent, look straightforward prospects against a home side, minus injured All Star and YFOTY David Clifford.

Queens University Belfast v Maynooth University, The Dub, 2.0 – Despite the journey, Johnny Doyle’s Maynooth – impressive in the league and boasting some of Kildare’s under-20 talent – are favourites to take this.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.