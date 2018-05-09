The radically condensed championship season with more matches shoehorned into a tighter schedule means that the GAA’s new rules on avoiding replays have come into operation.

Only finals – provincial and All-Ireland – will continue to go to a replay after teams have been level on 70 minutes. All other provincial championship matches will have two periods of extra time, lasting 10 minutes each. If the sides are still level at that stage, a replay will be required.

For instance, should Mayo and Galway not sort out their eagerly-awaited Connacht quarter-final there will be 20 minutes extra time and then if necessary a replay in Pearse Stadium.

However, for All-Ireland qualifiers the rule is that the fixture must be decided on the day. That requires the ordinary periods of extra time should teams be level, followed by two more periods of five minutes if neither side has won. In the event that the sides are still inseparable, a shoot-out will take place, such as decided the O’Byrne Cup semi-final between Meath and Longford earlier this year.

Each team nominates five players who take it in turns to kick from the 45m line – in hurling it’s the 65m line, as applied in the Limerick-Clare AHL quarter-final – to determine the winner, and if level after the first five frees they continue until one misses and the other scores.

Both the football and hurling championships will feature round-robin formats this summer, and in those fixtures draws result in teams being awarded a point each with no need for extra time.

The qualifier rules on additional extra time and shoot-outs will also apply to all championship replays.

That could conceivably include an All-Ireland were the final to end all square and the teams went on to draw the replay