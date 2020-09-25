GAA release intercounty schedule as Leinster leave options open on venues

Leinster football final will take place at Croke Park on November 21st

This year’s All-Ireland finals will take place on December 13th and 19th at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

 

The GAA have released the schedule for the 2020 intercounty season, which begins on October 17th. It is not yet finalised, as Leinster Council has not yet chosen venues for all but one of its football or hurling fixtures. The exception is the football final, which takes place at Croke Park on November 21st, the same evening as planned commemorative events for the centenary of Bloody Sunday.

Even the Leinster hurling final has not been fixed for Croke Park. The provincial council may be waiting to see how events play out in terms of permitted attendances and any further public health restrictions before opting for venues.

Previous priorities of seating accommodation have been supplanted for a season that has been delayed by coronavirus and if it runs to schedule, the All-Ireland finals will conclude the year with hurling on Sunday, December 13th and football six days later, on the 19th.

In the absence of large crowds, there will be little requirement for matches to be staged at Croke Park and the most obvious requirements will be floodlights and adequate dressingroom facilities.

The first championship fixture of the year sees Dublin hurlers take on Laois in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, unexpectedly won by Laois. It takes place on Saturday, October 24th at 6.0 – venue to be decided.

A week later the footballers of Cavan and Monaghan get the football under way with their Ulster preliminary round in Clones, which doesn’t have lights, at 1.15.

League fixtures for the last two rounds of the AFL have also been released and the GAA has not opted for any halfway venues for long-distance games like Kerry’s trip to Monaghan on October 17th, which goes ahead in Innishkeen at 2.0 and a week later, Donegal will make the journey to Tralee to face Kerry at 2.0.

