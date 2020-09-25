GAA release intercounty schedule as Leinster leave options open on venues
Leinster football final will take place at Croke Park on November 21st
This year’s All-Ireland finals will take place on December 13th and 19th at Croke Park. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho
The GAA have released the schedule for the 2020 intercounty season, which begins on October 17th. It is not yet finalised, as Leinster Council has not yet chosen venues for all but one of its football or hurling fixtures. The exception is the football final, which takes place at Croke Park on November 21st, the same evening as planned commemorative events for the centenary of Bloody Sunday.
Even the Leinster hurling final has not been fixed for Croke Park. The provincial council may be waiting to see how events play out in terms of permitted attendances and any further public health restrictions before opting for venues.
Previous priorities of seating accommodation have been supplanted for a season that has been delayed by coronavirus and if it runs to schedule, the All-Ireland finals will conclude the year with hurling on Sunday, December 13th and football six days later, on the 19th.
In the absence of large crowds, there will be little requirement for matches to be staged at Croke Park and the most obvious requirements will be floodlights and adequate dressingroom facilities.
The first championship fixture of the year sees Dublin hurlers take on Laois in a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final, unexpectedly won by Laois. It takes place on Saturday, October 24th at 6.0 – venue to be decided.
A week later the footballers of Cavan and Monaghan get the football under way with their Ulster preliminary round in Clones, which doesn’t have lights, at 1.15.
League fixtures for the last two rounds of the AFL have also been released and the GAA has not opted for any halfway venues for long-distance games like Kerry’s trip to Monaghan on October 17th, which goes ahead in Innishkeen at 2.0 and a week later, Donegal will make the journey to Tralee to face Kerry at 2.0.
Full fixture list
17.10.2020 (Sat)
Allianz Football League Round 6
Division 1
Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen, 2pm
Dublin v Meath, Parnell Park, 7pm (Eir Sports)
Division 2
Westmeath v Laois, TEG Cusack Park, 2pm
Armagh v Roscommon, Athletic Grounds, 5.30pm (RTÉ)
Division 3
Cork v Louth, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm
Derry v Longford, Celtic Park, 4.30pm
Down v Leitrim, Páirc Esler, 5pm
Division 4
Wicklow v Antrim, Aughrim, 2pm
Carlow v Sligo, Netwatch Cullen Park, 5pm
Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Semi-Finals
Dublin v Tyrone, Kinspans Breffni Cavan, 2.30pm (TG4)
Galway v Kerry, Gaelic Grounds Limerick, 4.30pm (TG4)
18.10.2020 (Sunday)
Allianz Football League Round 6
Division 1
Galway v Mayo, Tuam Stadium, 2pm (TG4 Live)
Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 4pm (TG4 Live)
Division 2
Clare v Fermanagh, Cusack Park Ennis, 1pm
Kildare v Cavan, Newbridge, 2pm (TG4 Deferred)
Division 3
Tipperary v Offaly, Semple Stadium, 1pm
Division 4
Limerick v Wexford, Mick Neville Park Rathkeale, 1pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final
Antrim v Kerry, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park Tullamore, 1.30pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Final
Down v Derry, Athletic Grounds Armagh, 2pm
Allianz Hurling League Division 3B Final
Sligo v Leitrim, TBC, 1.30pm
24.10.2020 (Sat)
Allianz Football League Round 7
Division 1
Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park, 2pm
Division 2
Cavan v Roscommon, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm
Clare v Armagh, Cusack Park Ennis, 2pm
Kildare v Westmeath, St Conleth’s Park, 2pm
Fermanagh v Laois, Brewster Park, 2pm
Division 4
Antrim v Waterford, Portglenone, 2pm
Wexford v Wicklow, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2pm
Sligo v Limerick, Markievicz Park, 2pm
Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm
Leinster Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Dublin v Laois, TBC, 6pm
Christy Ring Cup Round 1
Offaly v Kildare, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, 1.30pm
Nickey Rackard Round 1
Donegal v Longford, O’Donnel Park Letterkenny, 1.30pm
Monaghan v Mayo, Castleblayney, 2pm
Armagh v Leitrim, Athletic Grounds, 4pm
Lory Meagher Round 1
Louth v Fermanagh, Darver, 2pm
25.10.2020 (Sun)
Allianz Football League Round 7
Division 1
Galway v Dublin, Pearse Stadium, 2pm
Mayo v Tyrone, Elverys MacHale Park, 2pm
Monaghan v Meath, Clones, 2pm
Division 3
Longford v Cork, Glennon Bros. Pearse Park, 2pm
Louth v Down, Drogheda, 2pm
Leitrim v Tipperary, Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, 2pm
Offaly v Derry, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, 2pm
Munster Hurling Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Clare v Limerick, Semple Stadium Thurles, 3.45pm
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 1
Kerry v Meath, Austin Stack Park, 1pm
Antrim v Westmeath, Corrigan Park, 2pm
Christy Ring Cup Round 1
Roscommon v Wicklow, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm
Derry v Sligo, Celtic Park, 2pm
31.10.2020 (Sat)
Munster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Waterford v Limerick, Dungarvan, 7pm
Ulster Football Senior Championship Preliminary Round
Monaghan v Cavan, Clones, 1.15pm
Leinster Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final
Galway v Wexford, TBC, 6.15pm
Munster Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final
Cork v Waterford, Semple Stadium, 3.30pm
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 2
Westmeath v Kerry, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm
Carlow v Antrim, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
31.10-01.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)
Leinster Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final
Kilkenny v Dublin/Laois, TBC, TBC
Christy Ring Cup Round 2A
Nickey Rackard Cup Round 2A
01.11.2020 (Sun)
Connacht Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Leitrim v Mayo, Avantcard Páirc Sean Mac Diarmada, 1.15pm
Leinster Football Senior Championship Round 1
Louth v Longford, TBC, 1.30pm
Carlow v Offaly, TBC, 1.30pm
Wexford v Wicklow, TBC, 1.30pm
Munster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Tipperary v Clare, Semple Stadium, 1pm
Ulster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Finals
Donegal v Tyrone, Ballybofey, 1.30pm
Derry v Armagh, Celtic Park, 4pm
Munster Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final
Tipperary v Clare/Limerick, TBC , 4pm
Lory Meagher Cup Round 2
Fermanagh v Cavan, Brewster Park, 2pm
07.11.2020 (Sat)
Connacht Football Senior Championship Semi-Final
Galway v Sligo, Pearse Stadium, 1.15pm
Leinster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Dublin v Westmeath, TBC, 6.15pm
Munster Football Senior Championship Semi-Final
Waterford/Limerick v Clare/Tipperary, TBC, 1.15pm
Ulster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Antrim v Monaghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.15pm
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3
Carlow v Meath, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm
07-08.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)
Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship Round 1
Christy Ring Cup Round 2B
Nickey Rackard Cup Round 2B
Lory Meagher Cup Round 3
Cavan v Louth, Kingspan Breffni, TBC
08.11.2020 (Sun)
Connacht Football Senior Championship Semi-Final
Roscommon v Leitrim/Mayo, Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm
Leinster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Finals
Louth/Longford v Laois, TBC, 1.30pm
Carlow/Offaly v Kildare, TBC, 1.30pm
Wexford/Wicklow v Meath, TBC, 1.30pm
Munster Football Senior Championship Semi-Final
Cork v Kerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 4pm
Ulster Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final
Fermanagh v Down, Brewster Park, 1.30pm
14.11.2020 (Sat)
Ulster Football Senior Championship Semi-Final
Donegal/Tyrone v Derry/Armagh, TBC, 1.15pm
Leinster Hurling Senior Championship Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 6.15pm
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 3
Antrim v Kerry, Corrigan Park, 1.30pm
14-15.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)
GAA Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship Round 2
Christy Ring Cup Semi-Final
Nickey Rackard Cup Semi-Final
Lory Meagher Cup Final
15.11.2020 (Sun)
Connacht Football Senior Championship Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC
Leinster Football Senior Championship Semi-Finals
Wexford/Wicklow/Meath v Carlow/Offaly/Kildare
Louth/Longford/Laois v Dublin/Westmeath
Ulster Football Senior Championship Semi-Final
Fermanagh/Down v Antrim/Monaghan/Cavan, TBC, 1.30pm
Munster Hurling Senior Championship Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm
21.11.2020 (Sat)
Bloody Sunday Commemoration, Páirc an Chrócaigh
Leinster Football Senior Championship Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, Páirc an Chrócaigh, 7pm
Hurling All Ireland Senior Championship Quarter Finals
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 4
Kerry v Carlow, Austin Stack Park, TBC
Meath v Westmeath, Páirc Tailteann, 13:30
21-22.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)
Christy Ring Cup Final
Nickey Rackard Cup Final
22.11.2020 (Sun)
Munster Football Senior Championship Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 1.30pm
Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner, TBC, 4pm
Bord Gáis Energy Hurling All-Ireland under-20 Championship Final
Leinster Winner v Munster Winner
28.11.2020 (Sat)
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final
Leinster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner
Joe McDonagh Cup Round 5
Westmeath v Carlow, TEG Cusack Park, 1.30pm
Meath v Antrim, Páirc Tailteann, 1.30pm
28-29.11.2020 (Sat/Sun)
Electric Ireland Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Finals
Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner
Leinster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner
Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final
Munster Provincial Winner v Galway
29.11.2020 (Sun)
GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final
Munster Provincial Winner v Quarter-Final Winner
05.12.2020 (Sat)
Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final
Leinster Provincial Winner v Ulster Provincial Winner
05-06.12.2020 (Sat/Sun)
Electric Ireland Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
Semi-Final Winner v Semi-Final Winner
Electric Ireland Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final
Leinster Provincial Winner v Semi-Final Winner
06.12.2020 (Sun)
Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final
Connacht Provincial Winner v Munster Provincial Winner
13.12.2020 (Sun)
Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final
Joe McDonagh Cup Final
19.12.2020 (Sat)
Football All-Ireland Senior Championship | Final