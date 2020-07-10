GAA release further return to play protocols but crowds may remain restricted
Club games to return this weekend in the North but no spectators will be allowed
Action from a recent challenge match between Lusmagh and Meelick-Eyrecourt at Lusmagh in Co Offaly. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho
The GAA have released updated protocols to cover the imminent return of club fixtures next weekend. According to a senior administrator there will be webinars conducted next week to go through the provisions.
They involve restricting the numbers allowed in the pitch enclosure to 24 players and five and seven team officials for football and hurling respectively. Dugouts will not be used unless social distancing can be accommodated and there will be no water carriers although water breaks will be taken at the referee’s discretion between the 15th and 20th minute of each half.
Teams will be allocated sidelines on either side of the pitch. There will be no handshakes and any breach of the protocols will result in officials being asked to leave the pitch enclosure.
It is also anticipated that a statement from Government on Friday will expand on the numbers to be allowed attend matches. It had been hoped that this could go up to 500 but with rising concerns about the spread of Covid-19 in recent days, sources within the GAA were uncertain what will be decided.
There was some good news from Ulster with news that matches can now go ahead. Previously the limit of 30 people at an event ruled out football and hurling fixtures, which mean that teams from the province had to seek challenge matches south of the border. That has now been revised but there will be no spectators present in the immediate term.
A statement from the province’s chief executive Brian McAvoy set out the new position.
“Following today’s executive meeting, I am pleased to announce that outdoor competitive games in the ‘Six Counties’ will now be able to take place from Saturday, July 11th.
“This means that clubs will, from Saturday, be able to play challenge games in the North, ahead of the GAA’s resumption of competitive club fixtures on Friday, July 17th.
“However, counties and clubs should be aware that spectators are not yet permitted to attend games in the North – those attending games is limited to essential personnel only [\eg players, team management personnel, medics, Covid supervisors, match officials, working media (where appropriate) and club officials who have a specific function at the game].
“There is an onus on clubs and counties to enforce the no spectators regulation rigidly. Hopefully within a very short space of time there will be provision for some spectators to attend games but until such times games can take place with only essential personnel being present.”
News is also expected from Cork on the Covid tests taken by three players from two different clubs, who had contact with a person who subsequently tested positive.
Updated match protocols main points
- Maximum of 24 players (starting 15 and nine panel members) allowed within the pitch enclosure during a match. Panel members can rotate between inside and outside of the pitch enclosure. As per rule, there is no limit on the size of a club matchday panel.
- A maximum of five (football) and seven (hurling) team officials shall be allowed within the pitch enclosure. These should be: manager, team steward, two medics, one club official and two hurley carriers.
- Subs and team officials should be positioned on opposite sides of the pitch to allow for Government guidelines around social distancing to be followed.
- The use of dugouts is discouraged, but they may be used provided the Government guidelines around social distancing are followed (currently 2 metres between each person).
- Maor Uisce (water carriers) are not permitted in either football or hurling. One water break will take place between the 15th and 20th minutes in each half at the referee’s discretion during a break in play.
- Two Maor Camán (hurley carriers) are permitted but are not allowed to carry water and may enter the field of play only with a replacement hurley when necessary.
- The referee has the authority during the game to send any person in breach of the regulations to the stand/outside the pitch enclosure and such person cannot be replaced.