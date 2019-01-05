GAA previews: Longford brace for Louth in O’Byrne Cup

O’Byrne Cup (Leinster SF) round three

With Dublin receiving a bye to the O’Byrne Cup semi-finals, the remaining three places will be filled this weekend. Two of today’s games – Longford v Louth and Wexford v Meath – are effectively shoot-outs to reach the semi-finals. Longford, under new manager Padraic Davis, are top of Group 2 so a win or a draw would suffice though Louth can leapfrog them into top spot if they win in the midlands. It’s the same story in Group 3 with Wexford on top and at home to a Meath side that can perform their own leapfrog manoeuvre with a win.

Carlow v Offaly (Netwatch Cullen Park, 2.0)

Longford v Louth (Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2.0)

Wexford v Meath (Enniscorthy, 2.0)

Wicklow v Laois (Bray Emmetts, 6.0)

Munster SHL, round three

Tipperary v Kerry (Nenagh, 2.0)

Liam Sheedy got his second stint in charge of Tipperary up and running last month with a 4-14 to 2-17 win over All-Ireland champions Limerick. Even with an experimental line-up they should have it easier against Kerry today, ensuring top spot in Group A and a final place next weekend.

Kehoe Shield (Leinster SH) round three

Sunday

Munster SHL, round three

Waterford v Clare (Fraher Field, 2.0)

Potentially the game of the day as two powerhouse counties go at it in Dungarvan. It’s an opportunity for new Waterford manager Paraic Fanning to secure a final place by beating a rival county in front of his own supporters. Plenty of motivation to succeed then, even on the first Sunday of the year.

Connacht SFL round one

Leitrim v Mayo (Páirc Seán MacDiarmada, 1.30)

Having conducted an exhaustive trials process in recent months, new Mayo manager James Horan will finally get to see his players in competitive action. It’s a new start for Leitrim too under former Cavan manager Terry Hyland.

O’Byrne Cup (Leinster SF) round three

Westmeath v Kildare (The Downs, 2.0)

The winners of this one will top Group 1 and qualify for the semi-finals. Even without departed duo Niall Kelly and Daniel Flynn, it’s hard to look past Kildare. They’re blooding many of last year’s All-Ireland U-20 winners and have Padraig Fogarty performing well again after three years out.

McKenna Cup (Ulster SF) round two

The start of a busy January for several Ulster counties with Round 3 taking place on Wednesday and the semi-finals next weekend.

Down v Donegal (Newry, 2.0)

Cavan v Queens (Ballyconnell, 2.0)

Monaghan v St Mary’s (Clones, 2.0)

Antrim v Armagh (Corrigan Park, 2.0)

Fermanagh v Derry (Brewster Park, 2.0)

Tyrone v UU (Healy Park, 2.0)

McGrath Cup (Munster SF) semi-finals

With Kerry and Tipperary absent, Munster’s pre-season tournament comprises just three games over six days. The final is next Saturday.

Waterford v Clare (Ballinacourty, 1.0)

Limerick v Cork (Rathkeale, 2.0)

Walsh Cup (Leinster SH) round three

Laois v Dublin (Portlaoise, 2.0)

Kehoe Cup (Leinster SH) round three

Kildare v Wicklow (Newbridge, 2.0)