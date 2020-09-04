GAA previews: County championship highlights

Saturday

Football

Mayo SFC: Breaffy v Westport, MacHale Park, 7.15 - Breaffy, showcasing an almost unmarkable Aidan O’Shea, chase the Grail of a first title and can go a step closer against Lee Keegan’s Westport, recent All-Ireland intermediate winners.

Tyrone SFC at Healy Park (Live, RTE 2): Trillick v Coalisland, 5.30; Dungannon Clarkes v Errigal Ciarán, 7.30 - The first semi brings together the two most recent champions. Trillick have been making hard work of their title defence but can progress. Whereas Dungannon have a chance against Errigal, who have some injury concerns, the Ballygawley club should make the final.

Hurling

Tipperary SHC: Loughmore-Castleiney v Nenagh Éire Óg, Semple Stadium, 5.30 - After walloping championship favourites Thurles, Nenagh - with Jake Morris in thunderous form - have the capacity to put a stop to Loughmore’s double chasing ambitions.

Sunday

Football

Mayo SFC: Ballina v Knockmore, MacHale Park, 3.45 - Local derby between two clubs with tradition and potential in a championship that could go in any of four directions. Ballina are star studded but Knockmore are a sticky proposition and could spring an upset.

Monaghan SFC at Clones: Scotstown v Carrickmacross, 3.0; Ballybay v Inniskeen, 5.0 - Oisín McConville’s Inniskeen put out champions Clontibret, managed by his Cross comrade John McEntee, and easily accounted for Truagh but this could be the end of the line against a Ballybay side unlucky not to have a title by now. Previous champions Scotstown should be too good for Carrickmacross.

Roscommon SFC at Dr Hyde Park: St Brigids v Boyle, 1.0; Pádraig Pearses v Clan na nGael, 3.30 - In a strong semi-final line-up, the ultimate winners are likely to emerge from the second match between champions Pearses and their predecessors who have the experienced Liam Kearns at the helm and will have a good shot at winning this. In the other match Brigid’s are on the way back but Boyle, despite injury concerns over Donie Smith, may have too much.

Hurling

Dublin SHC at Parnell Park: Cuala v Lucan Sarsfields, 2.0; Ballyboden St Enda’s v Na Fianna, 4.30 - Lucan’s measured play helped spring a surprise on Kilmacud in the quarter-finals but the champions and recent All-Ireland winners look a bridge too far for the moment. A rising Na Fianna take on the vast experience of Ballyboden and may well maintain their trajectory.

Tipperary SHC: Drom-Inch v Kiladangan, Semple Stadium, 5.30 - Drom-Inch’s sensational penalty shoot-out win over the champions and All-Ireland finalists Borris-Ileigh gets them a date with last year’s runners-up, Kiladangan, who with the instructive pain of that experience are on something of a mission.