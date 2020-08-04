GAA offer €40 refund after all intercounty season tickets are cancelled

The GAA have cancelled all intercounty season tickets for the remainder of 2020, offering a refund of €40 for each adult ticket, which represents a third of the original €120 cost.

In correspondence circulated to all season ticket holders this afternoon, Croke Park said they could not guarantee that all holders can be accommodated at games in this year’s championship, given the ongoing restrictions around crowd capacity.

The Government’s decision not to advance to phase four next week means that limits remain at 200 for GAA games, including players and officials.

Season ticket holders are guaranteed admission to the opening championship game of their county team, as well as all of their Allianz League games, plus the All-Ireland club finals.

The correspondence from Croke Park read: “Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and with no clarity on the potential number of spectators allowed in attendance for our proposed inter-county Championship later in the year we have been left with no option but to cancel your GAA Season Ticket for 2020.

“Your Season Ticket will not be eligible for the remainder of the 2020 Season. A refund of €40 for all Adult Tickets and €10 for all Juvenile Tickets will be paid in your accounts within the next two weeks.

“We have delayed taking this step until now as we hoped that Government guidelines would be eased to the point where we could accommodate all Season Ticket holders to attend their chosen games. This is becoming increasingly uncertain and has led us to make the unwelcome decision.”

The Dublin and Mayo footballers are the only two counties to have a full subscription of season ticket holders, with 3,500 each, worth over €500,000 per year.

Season ticket holders are also given the option of purchasing tickets at a reduced rate for the succeeding championship games. The final two rounds of the Allianz League is set to resume on the weekend of October 17th, followed by the Championship, which will be run as a straight knockout and finish with the All-Ireland football final on December 19th.