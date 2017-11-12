GAA consider bringing out a replacement for Saturday’s second Rules Test in Perth

Pearce Hanley injury means he will definitely miss the second Test

Seán Moran

Ireland ’s Pearce Hanley had to leave the pitch in Adelaide because of a suspected fracture in his hand. Photograph: Inpho

According to the GAA, bringing out a replacement for Saturday’s second Test in Perth is under consideration. Ireland were short two players in Sunday’s first test when Roscommon’s Enda Smith and Sligo’s Niall Murphy were unable to shake off the stomach bug that struck the Ireland camp last week.

Then before half-time on Sunday, Mayo’s Pearce Hanley, who plays in the AFL with Gold Coast, had to leave the pitch in Adelaide because of a suspected fracture in his hand.

This meant that Ireland were reduced to 20 fit players for a permitted panel of 23. Hanley will definitely miss the second Test but Murphy and Smith are expected to have recovered.

Any replacement would need to leave fairly immediately given the length of the flight and the fact that there is just a six-day break until the match.

Australia are in a similar situation, as Scott Pendlebury broke a finger on Sunday and will play no further part in this year’s series. Joel Sewlwood who withdrew before the throw-in, in Adelaide, because of an ankle injury is expected to be back on the field in Perth.

