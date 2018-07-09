GAA confirm Super 8s and hurling quarter-final fixtures

The GAA have confirmed their fixture arrangements for next weekend’s football and hurling Championship action.

As expected, Roscommon will face Tyrone at 5pm in Croke Park, ahead of the other fixture in Group 2 of the Super 8s round-robin series between Dublin and Donegal (7pm). Dublin will play the neutral fixture in Croke Park, where they also play their home fixtures.

Then on Sunday the Group 1 matches between Kildare and Monaghan (2pm), and Kerry and Galway (4pm) will also throw-in at GAA HQ.

The All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals will also be split between Saturday and Sunday - with beaten Munster finalists Clare taking on Wexford in Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday afternoon. While on Sunday Limerick will hope to build on their big win over Carlow against a wounded Kilkenny team. Brian Cody’s side return to Thurles, where they lost Sunday’s Leinster final replay to Galway.

SATURDAY JULY 14th

Super 8s - Group 2 - Round 1

Roscommon v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm, SKY

Dublin v Donegal, Croke Park, 7pm, RTE

Hurling All-Ireland quarter-final

Clare v Wexford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm, RTE

SUNDAY JULY 15th

Super 8s - Group 1 - Round 1

Kildare v Monaghan, Croke Park, 2pm, SKY

Kerry v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm, RTE

Hurling All-Ireland quarter-final

Kilkenny v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 2pm, RTE