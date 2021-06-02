GAA confirm 100 fans can attend intercounty fixtures from Monday

Venues with a capacity of at least 5,000 will be allowed to have 200 through the gates

Up to 200 fans will be allowed back into GAA grounds from Monday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Up to 200 fans will be allowed back into GAA grounds from Monday. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

 

The GAA have confirmed 100 spectators will be allowed to attend club and intercounty fixtures from Monday June 7th.

And at venues which have a capacity of 5,000 or more, 200 fans will be allowed through the gates.

These fans permitted into grounds will be separate from the numbers of players, backroom staff, media and others also present at each fixture.

The GAA also hopes to have 200 fans at fixtures from July 5th, with 500 allowed for those venues with a capacity of at least 5,000.

A Croke Park statement issued on Wednesday read: “From June 7th, competitive and challenge games at all levels of club and inter county are permitted to take place. However, it is essential that we continue to proceed with caution and that the Return to Play Protocols linked here continue to be followed.

“In terms of attendances, 100 spectators will be permitted to attend GAA games (club and inter county) in the 26 Counties from Monday, June 7th. This number is in addition to players, team personnel, stewards or media attendees. Where a ground has a minimum accredited capacity of 5,000, a maximum of 200 spectators can attend.

“It is likely that from July 5th, up to 200 spectators may be permitted to attend games, and up to 500 may be permitted in grounds with a minimum capacity of 5,000. However this will depend on progress in broader society – if these increases are to be permitted, we will advise in advance of July 5th.

“Where attendances are permitted at games, the advice in the attached document, prepared by the National Health and Safety Committee needs to be followed. For underage games, where parents are attending in a child-protection capacity, they will count as part of the 100 spectators permitted to attend.

“All grounds should have appropriate dispersion measures in place at all entrances and exits and parents/guardians should be advised that congregation in large groups on or outside club grounds is not permitted.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.