GAA clubs face decision over JP McManus’s gift

There are GAA people out there who will want nothing to do with the billionaire’s money

Keith Duggan

JP McManus has gifted €100,000 to each county board to be shared out between clubs. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho

Nothing captures the wonderful strangeness of Ireland quite like RTÉ’s Liveline radio show, a sort of public confession box for the best and worst of the country.

There’s a brilliant short story by John Cheever called The Enormous Radio in which a couple discover that by tuning their radio, they inadvertently come upon the conversations taking place in their neighbours’ apartments. At its best, listening to Liveline is just like that: accidentally eavesdropping on a deeply intimate revelation – “Awh, Jaysus me heart was crossways, Joe” – and at its worst it’s like a half-hearted row outside the chip shop on a Friday night. But it is indispensable.

