GAA closes in on Tier 2 football championship proposal

After another weekend where at least one result stood out in stark contrast to the others – Dublin’s latest double-digit win in Leinster – the GAA appear ever closer to introducing a Tier 2 football championship.

Two different proposals are likely to be considered for probably as early as next summer, with GAA president John Horan also confirming the make up and terms of reference of the new committee charged with reviewing the GAA fixture calendar.

“We are looking at two options at the moment, but the key to it all is the impact of bringing in a Tier 2 championship would be that it has no major effect on the actual playing of club games within the association,” Horan told RTÉ sport.

“So if we are going to make any change in regard to a Tier 2 championship most definitely whatever structure we bring in will have to take into account the fact that club games are not going to be impacted.

“The national fixture analysis committee are having a forum in Croke Park on Saturday morning, so I’d be hoping that all the members of the committee would be available to attend that and then the following Thursday night will be the first meeting of this new group to get the work under way. It will be late October, early November. It is very complex. I think we all said if there was a silver bullet in existence this would have been solved a long time ago.”

The task force has been asked to give particular consideration to: the timing and structure of the main senior intercounty competitions (pre-season, league and championship) including the need for a closed season; the rules governing the monitoring and governance of fixtures at club level as well as the structure of championships; the practicalities of delivering a “calendar year”, with club finals being played before year-end; the timing of and eligibility for third- level competitions; the timing of and eligibility for U-20 intercounty competitions in the context of the Talent Academy Review recommendations.

Meanwhile, among the pick of the round two football qualifiers is Mayo taking on Down in Newry; Mayo last met Down in the championship in the 2012 All-Ireland quarter-final when they were 3-18 to 2-9 winners. Mayo will have played at least 10 championship matches if they are to contest this year’s All-Ireland final.

The other big clash sees Monaghan drawn to play Armagh.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists Tyrone will travel to Longford looking to bounce back immediately from their Ulster semi-final defeat to Donegal.

The round two qualifiers are set to be played on the weekend after next, June 22nd/23rd; details will be confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Round two qualifier draw

Westmeath v Limerick

Longford v Tyrone

Antrim v Kildare

Leitrim v Clare

Down v Mayo

Derry v Laois

Offaly v Sligo

Monaghan v Armagh

The GAA Fixtures Calendar Review Task Force is: Eddie O’Sullivan (chair) member of an Coiste Bainistíochta, former club chair of St Sylvester’s GAA, Dublin; Micheal Martin ( Wexford) chair of the GAA National Fixtures Analysts Committee; Kevin O’Donovan (Cork), CEO of Cork GAA; Stephen Barker (Derry), Ulster GAA CCC; John Costello (Dublin), CEO Dublin GAA; John Prenty (Mayo), secretary Connacht Council GAA; Michael Higgins (Galway) CPA representative; Ronan Sheehan (Down) GPA representative; Michael Hyland (Galway) Chair GAA Higher Education Committee; Seamus Woods (Down) chair GAA Post Primary Schools’ Committee; Conor O’Donoghue (Meath) county minor team manager

Tyrone’s Tiernan McCann is likely facing a two-match ban for an incident with Stephen McMenamin during the second half of Saturday’s Ulster football semi-final against Donegal. If considered a category IV infraction, which includes “to inflict an injury recklessly on an opponent”, the CCCC can propose a minimum two-match suspension.

The incident was caught on TV and appeared to show McCann making contact with the Donegal corner back’s face, and also pressing his boot against his head. It was not picked up match referee David Gough.