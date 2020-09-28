GAA Championships await and we need a button for the buzz of the crowd

There were nine minutes to go in the third quarter last Sunday and the Philadelphia Eagles were somehow still in the game. Not just in it but in with a shout too. The LA Rams had outplayed them pretty much the whole way but now the Eagles had the ball on the Rams 21-yard line and they were only 21-16 down. A touchdown here and they would take a lead that had looked out of the question early in the second quarter when they had trailed by 21-3.

Eagles quarter-back Carson Wentz made a hash of it though and the Rams defence picked it off. It was exactly the wrong throw and precisely the wrong time, killing any momentum the Eagles had built up. It was the pivotal play in the game too - the Rams got the next score and went on to ease their way to a 37-19 win. It came as no surprise to hear a loud chorus of boos ring out as Wentz trudged off the field shaking his head at his mistake.