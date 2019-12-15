Eddie Brennan’s Laois team beat neighbours Carlow

Carlow 0-22 Laois 3-19

Eddie Brennan’s Laois hurlers hit two first half goals from Ronan Murray and Aaron Bergin in the space of 30 seconds to put them in control of this Walsh Cup tie against neighbours Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Laois led 2-9 to 0-11 at half time and Carlow were unable to eat into that advantage in the second half. In all, 10 players shared in the O’Moore County total, including their six starting forwards.

Chris Nolan hit 0-12 for Carlow, 0-10 from frees and 0-2 from 65s, with their top scorers from play being half forwards John Michael Nolan and Ted Joyce. They both scored three points apiece. Laois’ first half goalscorers - Murray and Bergin - both signed off on 1-2 for their Sunday afternoon’s work.

Laois: E Rowland; L Senior, M Whelan, D Hartnett; R Murray (1-2), P Delaney, C McEvoy (0-1); C Comerford (0-2), E Kileen; A Dunphy (0-3), E Gaughan (0-6, all frees), J Ryan (0-1); R King (1-0), W Dunphy (0-1), A Bergin (1-2). Subs: J Kelly (0-1) for A Dunphy (31 mins); F Flanagan for Whelan (46 mins); J Phelan for W Dunphy (52 mins); C Rigney for King (52 mins); A Connolly for Hartnett (59 mins).

Carlow: T Dowling; R Smithers, D Tobin, M Doyle; R Coady, D English, D Byrne; K McDonald (0-1), E Byrne (0-1); J M Nolan (0-3), T Joyce (0-3), J Murphy; C Tracey (0-1), J Nolan, C Nolan (0-12, 0-10 frees, 0-2 65s). Subs: C Kavanagh for Murphy (27 mins); A Corcoran for Tobin (h-t); P Coady (0-1) for Kavanagh (47 mins); K Guidera for Tracey (69 mins).

Referee: T Gleeson (Dublin).