Dublin women’s team wait for all-clear after coronavirus outbreak

Disruption from players testing positive poses challenges for team, says Emma O’Byrne

Dublin defender Emma O’Byrne: ‘We’re just focusing on keeping the right measures.’ Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Dublin defender Emma O’Byrne: ‘We’re just focusing on keeping the right measures.’ Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

 

Dublin defender Emma O’Byrne has said that the team are waiting for the all-clear after last week’s outbreak of coronavirus in the county camogie panel when it was announced that three of the players had tested positive.

“We’re just focusing on keeping the right measures,” said the Good Counsel player. “We’re just looking after ourselves, keeping our distance and stuff. Like, it has been unfortunate, that setback but we’re doing our own bit and I feel like once we do keep to the measures and we’re keeping our good hygiene and taking all the right procedures. That’s the main thing now.

Keeping safe

“We’re waiting for the all-clear for everyone. We’re kind of doing our own bit now until we’re all good, just results and stuff.”

Drawn in the same group as Clare and Tipperary for this year’s championship, which begins in three weeks’ time, Dublin’s preparations have been disrupted.

“It does pose some challenges,” according to O’Byrne, “but I think the main thing is just keeping safe. Like, we’re doing our own bit now, just seeing how it goes until then.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.