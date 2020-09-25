Dublin women’s team wait for all-clear after coronavirus outbreak

Dublin defender Emma O’Byrne has said that the team are waiting for the all-clear after last week’s outbreak of coronavirus in the county camogie panel when it was announced that three of the players had tested positive.

“We’re just focusing on keeping the right measures,” said the Good Counsel player. “We’re just looking after ourselves, keeping our distance and stuff. Like, it has been unfortunate, that setback but we’re doing our own bit and I feel like once we do keep to the measures and we’re keeping our good hygiene and taking all the right procedures. That’s the main thing now.

Keeping safe

“We’re waiting for the all-clear for everyone. We’re kind of doing our own bit now until we’re all good, just results and stuff.”

Drawn in the same group as Clare and Tipperary for this year’s championship, which begins in three weeks’ time, Dublin’s preparations have been disrupted.

“It does pose some challenges,” according to O’Byrne, “but I think the main thing is just keeping safe. Like, we’re doing our own bit now, just seeing how it goes until then.”