Dublin’s Clanna Gael say they ‘paid a price for playing it safe’ over Covid-19 concerns

Dublin club Clanna Gael Fontenoy has protested Tuesday’s county Competition Control Committee decision to award a Junior A hurling championship quarter-final to opponents Ballyboden St Enda’s.

The club believes it has “unfairly paid a price for playing it safe” after it withdrew from the fixture because one of their opponents, had tested positive for coronavirus.

In the statement, Clanna Gael outline their grievances: “One of the Ballyboden St Enda’s players tested positive for Covid-19 on Wed 19th August - just days before the game

“That player had trained fully with the squad as recently as Sunday 16th - just seven days before the date (23rd) for which the game was scheduled.

“Clann’s team management and players only became aware of this matter on Friday 21st - initially through a media report. Player concerns immediately arose about the implications of the positive test result and the very short timeline involved of approximately 36 hours to gather the facts and consider the risks and implications.”

The statement also points out: “While Ballyboden were amenable to a deferral, the county board was not. Both were advised that, due to player and team management concerns, Clanns felt unable to fulfill the fixture; and formally submitted the case for deferral to the Board.”

The case is another in the many created by the current pandemic. Whereas there is sympathy for the club and its concerns, a statement to clubs only last week from county CEO John Costello was quite explicit about such a scenario not being sufficient for a postponement.

Drawing attention to the HSE guideline that the training partner of a player, who has tested positive is regarded as a ‘casual contact,’ Costello went on to say: “Those individuals who are clearly ‘close contacts’, like family members, should cease involvement with their clubs until tested. All others should continue as ‘casual contacts’ unless advised to the contrary by the HSE.

“However, I do accept that it is the prerogative of each club to adopt a cautious approach if they decide to suspend activity, but the DCB games programme will continue as scheduled.”

Clanna Gael chair Bernard Barron, however, defended the club’s decision not to play the match.

“Our players daily face a level of Covid-19 related risk in the lives they lead and the work they do; and they knowingly accept a level of risk in order to continue playing the game of hurling. They continuously balance their desire to play with that risk.

“However, their judgement, supported by the club, was that in this particular instance that level of risk should have been further ameliorated by deferring the fixture for a short period of time.

“We believe this would have been in the interests not just of all players and team officials involved, but their wider contacts and communities. We very much regret that the Dublin county board didn’t see things this way and our players consider they’ve unfairly paid a price for playing it safe.”

The club have the option of taking the matter to the Leinster Council hearings committee.