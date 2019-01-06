Dublin hold off Laois to set up semi-final date with Galway

Laois 1-16 Dublin 1-18

Dublin will play Galway in the Walsh Cup semi-finals following a hard-earned win over Laois in O’Moore Park.

John Hetherton top scored for the Dubs with seven points while a fourth minute-goal from Eamonn Dillon was also crucial.

That Dillon goal helped Dublin into a 1-3 to 0-1 lead early on and it looked as if they may be in for an easy afternoon. But Laois fought back well and with PJ Scully, Aaron Dunphy and Mark Kavanagh all impressing, they moved 1-8 to 1-6 ahead by the 32nd minute.

Their goal came from Dunphy after a pass from Stephen Maher but Hetherton hit the last two points of the half to send the sides in level at the break.

Scully was again to the fore in the second half and three points from play had the home side 1-14 to 1-12 ahead midway through the half.

But Fergal Whitely, Hetherton and Oisín O’Rourke got a string of points to put Dublin back into the lead with eight minutes remaining.

Mark Kavanagh (free) and Enda Rowland (65) got Laois back within a point and while Eddie Brennan’s men pushed hard for an equaliser, an injury-time point from O’Rourke made sure of the win for Mattie Kenny’s side.

LAOIS: E Rowland (0-2, one free, one 65); P Delaney, M Whelan, J Phelan; J Kelly, R Mullaney, E Killeen; P Purcell, D Hartnett; A Dunphy (1-3), M Kavanagh (0-2, one free), S Maher (0-1); E Lyons (0-1), PJ Scully (0-7, four frees), E Gaughan.

Subs: S Downey for Gaughan (51 mins), C Phelan for Scully (63), J Cranny for Killeen (68), N Foyle for Lyons (70).

DUBLIN: A Nolan; J Madden, E O’Donnell, D Gray; T Connelly, S Moran (0-1, free), S Barrett; R McBride, J Malone (0-2); C Boland (0-2), J Hetherton (0-7, four frees), F McGibb; E Dillon (1-1), L Rushe, D Burke.

Subs: Lee Gannon for Madden (16 mins, inj), Fergal Whitely (0-2) for Boland (30, inj), Chris Crummey (0-1) for Connelly (h/t), Oisín O’Rourke (0-2) for Burke (43), David Keogh for O’Donnell (48), Glen Whelan for McBride (49), Caolam Conway for Rushe (53), Conor Burke for Dillon (63).

Referee: M Murtagh (Westmeath).