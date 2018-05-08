Dublin GAA announce five-year extension to AIG sponsorship

Dublin GAA has been further boosted by a five-year extension to their sponsorship deal with insurance firm AIG, now believed to be worth in the region of €1 million per year.

The deal was first agreed on a five-year basis in November 2013, and thus expires this November, but AIG on Tuesday committed to another five years, which will see the deal through to the end of 2023.

Like the original deal, believed then to be worth around €4 million over the five-year period, the sponsorship covers the men’s senior football and hurling teams and also the women’s football and camogie teams, plus all underage teams.

Since that 2013 agreement, the senior footballers have won three successive All-Irelands, and are going for a fourth this year, while the women’s football team won the 2017 All-Ireland, and last Sunday also added a maiden division one league title.

AIG was the first sponsor to bring the codes under the umbrella of one sponsor in Dublin, in the deal that was helped brokered by Dublin GAA CEO John Costello - and by far the biggest intercounty sponsorship deal of all time. By the time this extended arrangement comes to an end AIG will have sponsored all four codes in Dublin for 10 years.

The extended deal will also see AIG sponsor the new AIG Performance Centre at Parnell Park, which is due to be fully developed this month and will be open for use to both club and county players from right across Dublin.

“Today’s announcement is a massive vote of confidence from AIG in Dublin GAA from grass roots level right up to our senior teams,” said Dublin county board Chairman Seán Shanley. “Both Dublin GAA and AIG have gone from strength to strength over the course of the last four-and-a-half years and this long-term commitment will allow us plan for the development of our games in the county on a sound financial footing.

“Providing the right structures for young players to participate in hurling and football in a county with the population of Dublin is a huge operation which requires significant investment. With the backing of AIG, we can look forward to building on the work already being done and continue to invest in allowing as many girls and boys as possible to take part with the guidance of the best coaching.

“It is a massive day for the clubs all-across Dublin. With the finance provided by this deal, Dublin County Board can invest in more projects, more coaching and better support structures. The AIG Performance Centre at Parnell Park will be just one of a number of initiatives which we have in the pipeline.”

AIG General Manager Declan O’Rourke added: “AIG is extremely proud of its sponsorship of Dublin GAA, Dublin Ladies Football and Dublin Camogie. The partnership has been a major driver for building our brand and business since November 2013.

“It is fantastic for AIG to continue to be part of the Dublin GAA success story for a further five years. With Dublin County Board’s proven management team, we look forward to seeing the GAA continue to go from strength to strength across all four codes, in the city and county, in nurseries, clubs, schools and in Croke Park.”

The sponsorship will also fund Dublin’s Games Development Officers, who serve local communities, clubs and schools; funding will be available for initiatives aimed at Dublin GAA clubs including player and club member safety initiatives, safety equipment for juveniles and education programmes; AIG will also sponsor all Dublin inter-county teams up to and including senior level.