Doireann O’Sullivan frustrated at lack of roadmap for women’s return to action

Cork football captain Doireann O’Sullivan has revealed her frustration at the lack of information regarding this year’s championships.

With only training and the upcoming National League games sanctioned at present, the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association have both held off on making public their plans for the championships.

It’s in contrast to the GAA’s decision to confirm the formats and broad schedules for their various intercounty football and hurling championships which will run between June and August, after which a window exclusively for clubs will open.

O’Sullivan, who skippered Cork in last December’s All-Ireland final against Dublin, said she favours a similar split season of separate club and intercounty activity and is frustrated with the lack of information so far.

“With things reopening this morning and the Government announcement, I do think it’s probably possible that we could have some idea,” said O’Sullivan of competition schedules.

“Even if it’s just which is coming first at this stage, that’s all players want to know. The dates come maybe at a later date but is it club football, is it county football? I think these are questions that at the end of April now we really should have the answers to.”

Speaking at the GPA’s Return to Play event to mark the first season where all senior intercounty players are part of the one player association, five-time All-Ireland winner O’Sullivan said she wants the LGFA to move ahead with a split season.

“Myself and my sister Ciara are playing intercounty and club football, my two other sisters, Meabh and Róisín are playing club football so from both sides of it, both club and county players, we want fixtures sooner rather than later,” said the forward.

“I think there was an 82 per cent push and support of the split season. From my point of view, I do find it hard to balance both. You feel guilty if your priority is one over the other and I know trainers and management teams do their best to accommodate players but it’s hard.

“I think we’re only going to see a spike in injuries if we don’t go down the split-season road. I think it’s the obvious thing to do. I really do hope we get that because from a club girls’ point of view as well, they’re training maybe two months for one match, then another two months for another match.”

Galway camogie player Sarah Dervan called for similar “clarity” regarding a schedule for the camogie championships.