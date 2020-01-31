DCU hurlers surge into the final four of the Fitzgibbon Cup

DCU 1-23 Waterford IT 2-14

DCU led from the 23rd minute, as they booked a Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final berth, following a six-point win over WIT on Thursday night in DCU.

DCU moved 0-7 to 0-4 ahead on 17 minutes, with Kilkenny duo John Donnelly and James Bergin impressive, along with Wexford’s Rory O’Connor .

WIT keeper Billy Ryan fired an 18th minute penalty, while Cork’s Stephen Condon scored four first half points, but DCU led 0-14 to 1-5 at the break.

Condon doubled his tally by the 38th minute, as WIT cut the gap to two points. DCU responded with Jim Ryan netting in the 54th minute.

Former Hurler of the Year, Austin Gleeson was sprung as a 57th minute substitute, and although he grabbed a goal it came too late for WIT as last year’s finalists progressed to the last four.

DCU: O Foley; L Gannon, P Smyth, C Firman; B Ryan (0-1), C Burke, E Shefflin; D Reck (0-1), D Grey; J Donnelly (0-6), R McBride (0-2), J Burke (0-3); R O’Connor (0-4, 0-4 frees), J Ryan (1-3), J Bergin (0-3). Subs: F Whitely for Gray (42 mins); D Burke for McBride (55 mins); E Delaney for J Ryan (55 mins); K Burke for Gannon (59 mins).

WIT: B Nolan (1-1, 1-0 penlaty, 0-1 free); S Smyth, K Hassett, T Hayes; C Lyons (0-1), M de Paor, T Walsh; R Smithers, J Prendergast; R Flynn, C Flood, T Barron (0-2); S Condon (0-10, 0-9 frees), E Meaney, C Kirwan. Subs: M Daykin for Smyth (h-t); M Mahoney for Flood (49 mins); A Gleeson (1-0, 1-0 free) for Meaney (57 mins).

Referee: Paud O’Dwyer (Carlow).