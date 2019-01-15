Davy Fitzgerald happy to convert Éanna Martin from outfield to goalkeeper

For all Davy Fitzgerald’s determination to place little emphasis on any revelations of early January hurling he is at least certain of one thing: Éanna Martin is a welcome if not slightly unusual addition to his Wexford panel for 2019.

Martin was first-choice goalkeeper in Sunday’s Walsh Cup semi-final victory over Kilkenny, keeping a clean sheet in the 0-16 to 0-13 win – the unusual thing about that being he previously played for Wexford in outfield positions, first brought in under then manager John Meyler, and still plays outfield for his club Carrickshock, which is of course in Kilkenny.

Earlier last year, the 31 year-old Martin was also employed as Wexford’s new commercial manager, described as “a key strategic initiative as Wexford GAA looks to grow its income base in order to support the development of our games from underage to adult inter-county level”.

Currently, Dublin is the only other county with a commercial manager in place, employing former county footballer Tomás Quinn in 2014.

Long-serving number one goalkeeper Mark Fanning was on the bench on Sunday, and is still likely to be first choice come the league and championship, although Fitzgerald liked everything he saw about Martin at Bellefield on Sunday.

“Éanna did well,” says Fitzgerald, “he looked very comfortable, his puck-out ratio was incredible, won a lot of them, and he’ll give Mark Fanning top class competition. Kilkenny have two top class goalkeepers and I’m they put each other under pressure. But I think Carrickshock will probably keep him outfield.”

Now living in Carrickshock, Martin previously played with the Geraldine O’Hanrahans club, and later Sarsfields in Cork, where he was based for 10 years.

Fitzgerald was a little more discreet about his exact intentions on the sweeper tactic for this his third season with Wexford: Kevin Foley played that role with considerable success on Sunday, helping to ensure Kilkenny didn’t get a single shot at goal, with previously preferred sweeper Shaun Murphy sticking to wing back.

“It’s nice to have a few options. All I’ll say is it will be an interesting year . . . actually, I mightn’t say too much.”

Murphy came off injured on Sunday, and may not start Sunday’s final against Galway, as Wexford look to defend their Walsh Cup title ahead of the start of the Allianz Hurling League the following week, Sunday 27th, when they host All-Ireland champions Limerick at Innovate Wexford Park.

Kilkenny manager Brian Cody

For Kilkenny manager Brian Cody, who opens his league campaign the same day when hosting Cork at Nowlan Park, injury and club commitments will deny a host of first-choice players, beginning with the Ballyhale Shamrocks contingent including TJ Reid, Colin Fennelly and Joey Holden.

Ballyhale are one of three Kilkenny clubs in the latter stages of their championship, facing Waterford champions Ballygunner in the All-Ireland semi-final on February 9th, ruling those players out for the first two rounds at least.

Graigue-Ballycallan are also involved in the intermediate semi-final this Saturday, facing Charleville (Cork), while on Sunday, Dunnamaggin also face Cloughduv (Cork) in the junior semi-finals.

“The lads are in the All-Ireland semi-final, that’s their focus and it has to be. But look, that happens different counties every year so that’s part and parcel of what’s going on,” says Cody, in his 21st season as Kilkenny manager.

Also ruled out for the opening rounds is defender Cillian Buckley, coming off knee surgery, although forward Ger Aylward and defender Pádraig Walsh should be back in time for the Cork game: “Cillian had some surgery on his knee so he’s just rehabbing at the moment. It’s very hard to say, but he won’t, no [be back for the start of the league].

“Ger is good, he’ll soon be back in action. And Pádraig is back in training and doing good training. We have the three clubs in club championship, so that rules out a fair few players for starters, and we only have the number of players we had available to us, about 24, between everything.”