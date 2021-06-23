Darragh Ó Sé: Teams will exit championship because they were not properly tuned in

This is the week where intercounty managers need to show up and prove their worth. You can talk about tactics and strategies until the cows come home. You can coach the skills and do the drills and put everyone through video sessions. You can do all that. But the biggest part of the gig is to manage people. This week, most of all.

Once it all starts, the championship gathers its own momentum. The stakes get more and more obvious to everyone with each passing week. Especially this year, with such a compressed schedule – the Munster and Connacht finals are only four weeks away.