Darragh Ó Sé: Old adage of one game at a time never more relevant

Complacency cost the likes of Kerry and Donegal dearly last year and there will be fresh victims this time around

Darragh Ó Sé

A dejected David Clifford trudges from the field following Kerry’s shock exit to Cork in last year’s Munster semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

This is the week where intercounty managers need to show up and prove their worth. You can talk about tactics and strategies until the cows come home. You can coach the skills and do the drills and put everyone through video sessions. You can do all that. But the biggest part of the gig is to manage people. This week, most of all.

Once it all starts, the championship gathers its own momentum. The stakes get more and more obvious to everyone with each passing week. Especially this year, with such a compressed schedule – the Munster and Connacht finals are only four weeks away.

