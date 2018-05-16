Darragh Ó Sé: Mayo will have none of this Win It For Tom blather
When you’re injured, as Parsons is, you can offer nothing to the team in my experience
Will Mayo players spend the next few weeks mourning the loss of Tom Parsons top injury? That’s not how it works. Photograph: Cathal Noonan/Inpho
Tom Parsons will be hearing a lot of soothing words this week, so many of them that he’ll be nearly wishing someone would give out to him. Best wishes are great and everything but they lose their meaning after a while. Everybody is sincere and they all want you to feel better but the world moves on at the same time. You’re a great lad when you’re no threat to anyone.