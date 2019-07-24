Darragh Ó Sé: Mayo will have no fear of Donegal's Rochford factor
Idea that their former manager will prove Donegal’s trump card will inspire players
Stephen Rochford: his presence on Donegal sideline could serve to inspire Mayo in what promises to be some battle. Photograph: Oisín Keniry/Inpho
If you want to know letting bygones be bygones, you only need to hear one story from the weekend.
Mick O’Dwyer was supposed to be going to Croke Park to watch Kerry play Donegal but at the last minute, he decided to stay at home in Waterville. For one reason only – so that he would be able to keep an eye on Shane Lowry in the golf. It’s taken 37 years but it looks like he’s finally thinking about forgiving Offaly for ’82.