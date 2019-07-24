If you want to know letting bygones be bygones, you only need to hear one story from the weekend.

Mick O’Dwyer was supposed to be going to Croke Park to watch Kerry play Donegal but at the last minute, he decided to stay at home in Waterville. For one reason only – so that he would be able to keep an eye on Shane Lowry in the golf. It’s taken 37 years but it looks like he’s finally thinking about forgiving Offaly for ’82.