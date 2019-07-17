Darragh Ó Sé: Improving Kerry will need a different game plan for Donegal
Keane’s tactics worked a treat against Mayo but will need to be tweaked for Croke Park test
David Moran set the appropriate tone for Kerry in last weekend’s Super 8s clash with Mayo via his early feisty exchanges with Aidan O’Shea. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho
The big thing to remember about the Super 8s is that it’s relentless. You play your game, you eat your meal, you get on the bus and you go looking to the next game.
I thought James Horan was very impressive after the game against Kerry on Sunday. He didn’t make a big deal out of it at all. Bad game, bad performance, beaten by the better team. Now on to Meath.