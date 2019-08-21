Darragh Ó Sé: I don’t buy this idea that Kerry have nothing to lose
Peter Keane has a young team but that doesn’t mean they get a pass for losing the final
David Clifford in action against Ronan McNamee of Tyrone. “I don’t buy this idea that Kerry have nothing to lose. They have an All-Ireland final to lose.” Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho
Over the next 10 days, everyone will have their say about the football final.
The only thing more talked about than an All-Ireland final is a Dublin-Kerry All-Ireland final and, since this one comes with the possibility of a five-in-a-row attached, it’s going to be the biggest thing in the country next week. When there’s that much noise, it can be all blend into one after a while.