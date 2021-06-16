Darragh Ó Sé: Galway’s defeat at the death to Monaghan is shocking and unforgivable

Watching Galway throw away their Division One status on Sunday was hard enough for me as a neutral observer so I can only imagine how horrific it is going to be for Pádraic Joyce and his players when they go through the video. Monaghan deserve all the credit in the world for sticking to their task but they shouldn’t have had a hope. Their destiny should have been kept out of their hands.

Galway couldn’t close it out even though they were five points up in the 68th minute. That’s shocking at any level but it’s really unforgivable for a Division One team. You don’t always get what you deserve in sport but Galway couldn’t argue with what happened to them on Sunday. They played more than enough football to get a result but playing well and winning are two separate skills. You need to be able to play good football to get to Division One. You need to be able to win to stay there.