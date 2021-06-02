Darragh Ó Sé: Dublin deserve credit for driving standards up across the board

It’s nearly a bit comical to hear people raving about the quality of the football since the start of the league. It’s every week now, game after game, and the way people are talking you’d swear that they were after discovering a new species or something. It’s as if people are surprised to find out that the best players in the country are actually any good at football.

I think there’s a few explanations for this. First of all, people have been talking down Gaelic football for so long that there’s nearly an acceptance out there that it’s a terrible sport. I don’t just mean the hurling snobs – you hear football people dismissing it the whole time too. They give out about the blanket defences, they give out about black cards, all the handpassing, everything.