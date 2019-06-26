Darragh Ó Sé: Donegal suddenly flavour of the month again
Bonner’s men have key building blocks in place as they follow Dublin’s playbook
Donegal: They’re the great white hope all of a sudden, the only ones who can save us from the five-in-a-row for Dublin – if one is to gauge by the reaction to their Ulster championship triumph. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho
Above in Donegal, they must be rolling their eyes at the rest of the country at this stage. All of a sudden, everybody is in love with them. You don’t hear a word said about blanket defences or negative tactics or any of that stuff anymore.
The only thing the rest of the country wants is for somebody to give Dublin a game and they’re at the top of the queue after another Ulster title. So they’re getting love from all corners now.