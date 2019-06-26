Darragh Ó Sé: Donegal suddenly flavour of the month again

Bonner’s men have key building blocks in place as they follow Dublin’s playbook

Darragh Ó Sé

Donegal: They’re the great white hope all of a sudden, the only ones who can save us from the five-in-a-row for Dublin – if one is to gauge by the reaction to their Ulster championship triumph. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Donegal: They’re the great white hope all of a sudden, the only ones who can save us from the five-in-a-row for Dublin – if one is to gauge by the reaction to their Ulster championship triumph. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Above in Donegal, they must be rolling their eyes at the rest of the country at this stage. All of a sudden, everybody is in love with them. You don’t hear a word said about blanket defences or negative tactics or any of that stuff anymore.

The only thing the rest of the country wants is for somebody to give Dublin a game and they’re at the top of the queue after another Ulster title. So they’re getting love from all corners now.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.