First of all, I suppose I should hold my hands up a bit over my column ahead of the Kerry v Cork game last year. Only a bit, now – no sense getting too upset over it. I thought Cork would be better than they were. Or maybe I was worried they would be better than they were. They turned up against Mayo three weeks later and gave them plenty of it so I wasn’t too far off. But I got it wrong. No point pretending about it.

People think it’s cute-hoor stuff but it’s actually the complete opposite. It’s a fear that they’ll rise up again – which they definitely will at some stage. I spent my early days as a Kerry footballer losing to Cork and even in their worst days, I’m always wary of them coming up with something. So no matter how bad they’re going, I never think it’s just a matter of turning up and giving them a hosing.

