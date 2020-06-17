Darragh Ó Sé: A Kingdom without football is very hard to get your head around

Someone asked me the other day how was my pandemic going. Well, here’s how.

The week before last I was at a tractor run in Ardfert on a Sunday afternoon and the rain was bucketing from the sky. There must have been a hundred tractors rolling along and the roads were lined with people, all wrapped up in raincoats and umbrellas and boots and the whole show. They were collecting for frontline workers and, with the crowds that were out, I’d say they made a pile of money.