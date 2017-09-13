Cost not main factor in decision not to screen final in Smithfield

Council says large event taking place in plaza on day before Dublin play All Ireland final
Dublin fans watch the outdoor screening of the All Ireland senior football final between Dublin and Mayo at Smithfield Plaza, Dublin in 2016. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

There will be no big screen in Dublin’s Smithfield on Sunday to show the All-Ireland Senior Football Final against Mayo, but Dublin City Council says cost was not the overriding factor in the decision.

In a statement on Wednesday explaining the situation, the council said: “A misunderstanding occurred at Tuesday’s central area committee meeting that the decision not to screen the match in Smithfield was based solely on cost.

“While cost is a factor, it was not the deciding one. It should be noted that a big screen was in place for the 2015 and 2016 finals and both events were very poorly attended, albeit as a result of bad weather.

“The primary reason, however, is the fact that a large event will take place in Smithfield on the preceding day [Saturday 16th] and a potential homecoming event would take place on the following day [Monday 18th] should Dublin be victorious. To organise three large events in a row, with separate build and take-down requirements, is considered an unfair imposition on residents in the area.

“We apologise for any confusion that may have arisen and wish the Dubs all the best on Sunday and Sunday week.”

