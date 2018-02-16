Corofin and Slaughtneil showing the value of experience

Galway and Derry champs in All-Ireland semi-finals for the third time in four years

Seán Moran

Ephie Fitzgerald: “Nemo always believe they can win it and I’d say Crossmaglen are the same. Dublin football in general has got an awful lot stronger in the last 15 years.”

Ephie Fitzgerald: “Nemo always believe they can win it and I’d say Crossmaglen are the same. Dublin football in general has got an awful lot stronger in the last 15 years.”

 

This year’s AIB All-Ireland club semi-finals, starting with Corofin v Moorefield tomorrow, break with one recent tradition but copperfasten another.

For the first time in 15 years there are no clubs from Armagh or Dublin but once again two very experienced sides are back in the last four: both Corofin and Slaughtneil, who next week face Nemo Rangers, are both back at this stage for the third time in four years.

The statistics of the first tradition are straightforward: Armagh’s frequent presence is entirely down to Crossmaglen’s extraordinary record over the past 20 years or so whereas Dublin’s is a reflection of the county’s growing dominance at all levels of football in Leinster and increasingly at All-Ireland level.

In the past 10 years clubs from Armagh, Crossmaglen, and Dublin have between them won six of the All-Ireland club football titles and in the past 20 they have each won 10 provincial titles. In Dublin’s case three different clubs have won the All-Ireland since 2008 – Kilmacud, St Vincent’s and Ballyboden – and Ballymun reached the 2013 final.

The underlying modern trend persists, however.

If the 47-year history of the official club championship to date is divided roughly in two, the benefits of experience weren’t as pronounced in the first 27 years as they have been in the past 20. Clubs who reached the All-Ireland final in the last 20 years have been nearly twice as likely (.77 per annum as opposed to 1.4 from 1971-97) to get back to another decider.

Golden era

Current Cork women’s football manager Ephie Fitzgerald has experience of both phases, winning three All-Irelands as a player with and later, coaching Nemo Rangers. He identifies two major influences in the figures.

“Crossmaglen have gone through a golden era, winning 19 county titles in 20 years, which is phenomenal. Tradition plays a part in this. Clubs that have done it before are more confident and better able to manage the season to get back to the later stages. Nemo always believe they can win it and I’d say Crossmaglen are the same.

“Dublin football in general has got an awful lot stronger in the last 15 years. It may not be the same club but whoever comes out will be there or thereabouts.”

Fitzgerald also believes that advances in preparation have helped leading clubs optimise their preparation to meet the challenge of a 15-month season if progressing to the All-Ireland stages.

“It’s all-year-around. When we won All-Irelands in my time we found it very difficult the following year. More often than not we got beaten in the earlier rounds and it was motivation as much as anything else.

“Training habits now have changed dramatically. The days of the long slog are gone: 20, 30 laps of the field – that doesn’t happen any more so players are managed better and so are injuries. They’re also putting it in off the pitch. Lads in clubs are looking after themselves. Yes, they enjoy themselves on occasions but they’re careful.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.