Cork see off Waterford to reach league final

Patrick Curran scored an early goal for the Déise but Rebels quickly took control

Waterford’s Patrick Curran tackles Cork’s Chris O’Leary. Photo: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Waterford’s Patrick Curran tackles Cork’s Chris O’Leary. Photo: Ken Sutton/Inpho

 

Waterford 1-13 Cork 1-17

Cork advanced to the Munster Senior Hurling League Final thanks to a four-point win over Waterford before a 2,976-strong gate at Fraher Field.

The Rebels enjoyed the better of the opening half and were full value for their 1-10 to 1-05 lead, with blood replacement Tommy O’Donnell availing of some defensive indecision by the Déisemen to goal smartly after 26 minutes.

Waterford briefly led thanks to Patrick Curran’s ninth minute goal, but as the half wore on, Cork’s superiority became evident.

O’Donnell’s goal was one of six scores Cork recorded without reply in what was Liam Cahill’s first competitive outing as Waterford manager. But points from Stephen Bennett and Darragh Lyons ensured the hosts still had something to play going in at the interval.

With Jack Prendergast and Mikey Kearney introduced at the break, Waterford found some welcome impetus and had reduced the arrears to just a single point by the 62nd minute, with Patrick Curran catching the eye.

But it was Cork who saw out the game on a superior footing, registering four of the game’s last five scores on a day when they struck eight wides, in stark contrast to Waterford’s 16. Clare or Limerick await Kieran Kingston’s charges in the final.

Waterford: B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty (0-01); I Daly, K Power, K Moran (0-01); K Bennett (0-01), J Dillon; N Montgomery, D Lyons (0-01), J Fagan; B Power, S Bennett (0-02; 0-01f) , P Curran (1-06; 0-05f).

Subs: C Lyons (0-01) for I Daly (35+), M Kearney for N Montgomery and J Prendergast for J Fagan (both HT), T Barron for S Bennett (52), S Ryan for P Curran (66).

Cork: G Collins; S O’Leary-Hayes, D Cahalane, E Murphy; C O’Leary, B Cooper, N O’Leary; A Walsh (0-02), R Walsh; R O’Flynn (0-02), C Lehane (0-06; 0-03f, 0-01 65), S Twomey; L Meade (0-02), M O’Halloran (0-01), J O’Connor (0-03).

Subs: T O’Donnell (1-01) for S Twomey (Blood, 26-HT), S O’Regan for M O’Halloran (56), S O’Donoghue for R Walsh (60), T O’Donnell for C Lehane (66), D Lowney for B Cooper (68).

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.