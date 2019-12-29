Cork see off Waterford to reach league final

Waterford 1-13 Cork 1-17

Cork advanced to the Munster Senior Hurling League Final thanks to a four-point win over Waterford before a 2,976-strong gate at Fraher Field.

The Rebels enjoyed the better of the opening half and were full value for their 1-10 to 1-05 lead, with blood replacement Tommy O’Donnell availing of some defensive indecision by the Déisemen to goal smartly after 26 minutes.

Waterford briefly led thanks to Patrick Curran’s ninth minute goal, but as the half wore on, Cork’s superiority became evident.

O’Donnell’s goal was one of six scores Cork recorded without reply in what was Liam Cahill’s first competitive outing as Waterford manager. But points from Stephen Bennett and Darragh Lyons ensured the hosts still had something to play going in at the interval.

With Jack Prendergast and Mikey Kearney introduced at the break, Waterford found some welcome impetus and had reduced the arrears to just a single point by the 62nd minute, with Patrick Curran catching the eye.

But it was Cork who saw out the game on a superior footing, registering four of the game’s last five scores on a day when they struck eight wides, in stark contrast to Waterford’s 16. Clare or Limerick await Kieran Kingston’s charges in the final.

Waterford: B Nolan; C Gleeson, C Prunty, S McNulty (0-01); I Daly, K Power, K Moran (0-01); K Bennett (0-01), J Dillon; N Montgomery, D Lyons (0-01), J Fagan; B Power, S Bennett (0-02; 0-01f) , P Curran (1-06; 0-05f).

Subs: C Lyons (0-01) for I Daly (35+), M Kearney for N Montgomery and J Prendergast for J Fagan (both HT), T Barron for S Bennett (52), S Ryan for P Curran (66).

Cork: G Collins; S O’Leary-Hayes, D Cahalane, E Murphy; C O’Leary, B Cooper, N O’Leary; A Walsh (0-02), R Walsh; R O’Flynn (0-02), C Lehane (0-06; 0-03f, 0-01 65), S Twomey; L Meade (0-02), M O’Halloran (0-01), J O’Connor (0-03).

Subs: T O’Donnell (1-01) for S Twomey (Blood, 26-HT), S O’Regan for M O’Halloran (56), S O’Donoghue for R Walsh (60), T O’Donnell for C Lehane (66), D Lowney for B Cooper (68).

Referee: John McCormack (Tipperary)